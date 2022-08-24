Adrienne Lee Owens, 82, of Kirkwood, formerly of Jefferson County, died Aug. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Owens, a 1958 graduate of Crystal City High School, worked as a legal assistant at the Thurman, Nixon, Smith, Howald, Weber and Bowles law firm in Hillsboro from 1970-1978 and then as a pension assistant at Consolidated Aluminum Corp. She retired in 1997 as a pension benefits specialist with General American Life Insurance. She was known to many as the lady who loved to take care of stray cats, and enjoyed her trees and birds while watching them from her little deck. Born Sept. 19, 1939, in Fort Knox, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Esmer and Katherine (nee Skaggs) Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband: Allen F. DeGonia, whom she married Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic church in Kimswick.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO