St. Louis Premium Outlets, an outlet mall located in Chesterfield, is planning to expand with four new brands this fall.
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
Social swing dance, lessons 6-7 p.m., dancing 7-10 p.m., Arnold VFW, 2301 Church Road. Admission: $8; first-time dancers free. Sponsor: Jefferson County Swing Dance Club. Call 636-296-6702. Tumbling tots gymnastics, 10-11 a.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road. For ages 6 months to 5 years. Cost: $8 members; $9...
When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast.
Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challos and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth about $15,000 from a home that is being rehabilitated in the 2800 block of Marble Springs Road in Barnhart. The owner had moved out of the house after it was damaged because of a leak in the roof, authorities reported.
Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery. The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.
Adrienne Lee Owens, 82, of Kirkwood, formerly of Jefferson County, died Aug. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Owens, a 1958 graduate of Crystal City High School, worked as a legal assistant at the Thurman, Nixon, Smith, Howald, Weber and Bowles law firm in Hillsboro from 1970-1978 and then as a pension assistant at Consolidated Aluminum Corp. She retired in 1997 as a pension benefits specialist with General American Life Insurance. She was known to many as the lady who loved to take care of stray cats, and enjoyed her trees and birds while watching them from her little deck. Born Sept. 19, 1939, in Fort Knox, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Esmer and Katherine (nee Skaggs) Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband: Allen F. DeGonia, whom she married Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic church in Kimswick.
Cleaning air ducts is a dirty job, but Mitchell Stonebarger is well-equipped. In addition to dust and debris, Mitchell wants to dispose of deception in the air duct cleaning industry.
Wanda Granda, 81, of Festus died Aug. 9, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Granda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Festus-Crystal City. Born April 4, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Norma Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ray Granda.
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of 15 phones from the T-Mobile store, 163 Eureka Towne Center Drive. The culprit shattered the glass front door of the business to get inside, police reported. A security company contacted Eureka Police at about 12:50 a.m. July 27 after an alarm went off...
Nancy Sue Tuller, 82, of Festus died Aug. 20, 2022, at Riverview at the Park Nursing Center in Ste. Genevieve. Mrs. Tuller took an active interest in her children’s education and sports activities and was a former member of the Jefferson R-7 School District Board of Education. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, bird watching and seashell searching on Florida beaches as well as having monthly luncheons with her friends from the Festus High School Class of 1958. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season. Born June 16, 1940, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Vernette Emelia (Hellings) and Glenn Robinson Clark.
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The water is long gone, but a Florissant shopping center is still empty nearly a month after the historic flood. Most of the businesses are still closed at Florissant Meadows Shopping Center and owners don't know how long it's going to take to reopen. Florissant Mayor...
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
Freddie “Rocky” Burnia Jr., 78, Festus died Aug. 22, 2022. Mr. Burnia, who lived in Festus for more than 16 years, was a truck driver and was a member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club and Festus VFW Post 3777. Born Feb. 24, 1944, he was the son of the late Melba (Cain) and Freddie Burnia Sr.
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
Diana Elizabeth Choate, 78, of Pevely died Aug. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Choate was a retired baker for Wonder Bread. She enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 7, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Jacqueline (Duncan) and Walter Yount.
Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
