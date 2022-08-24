Read full article on original website
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant to stay with Nets; what it means for the Lakers
This NBA offseason has been dominated by the ongoing news that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wanted to be traded and was unhappy with the culture and direction of the team. Although several teams reportedly had interest in him, the Nets’ asking price was extremely high, and thus there was...
This Is When Lakers Expect To Acquire Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving was stopped cold in its tracks earlier this week when it was announced that Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and the partnership between him and the Brooklyn Nets would move forward. The Lakers had been trying for months to acquire the NBA superstar guard but to no avail.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Not Willing to Attach Draft Picks to Julius Randle in Deal
Julius Randle has been included in trade rumors throughout the summer, but the New York Knicks, while exploring their options, have been unwilling to include draft picks to move him, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. "The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBC Sports
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
NBC Sports
How Ime Udoka handled Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumors
The Kevin Durant trade rumors could have been a distraction for the Boston Celtics, but Ime Udoka made sure his team ignored the outside noise. Udoka spoke Wednesday about the Durant-to-Boston speculation, which began in late July with a rumored trade proposal that involved Jaylen Brown heading to Brooklyn. The Celtics head coach did his part to keep all of his players in the loop.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' New 2-Year, $97.1M Contract with Lakers 'Huge,' Darvin Ham Says
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is breathing a sigh of relief after LeBron James signed an extension with the team last week. Speaking to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com, Ham called James' decision to extend his tenure with the Lakers "huge" for the franchise. "LeBron is once-in-a-lifetime player," he...
Bleacher Report
5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us
The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Top Trade, Free-Agent Targets After Kevin Durant Agrees to Stay with Nets
The Boston Celtics were among the teams to be in the mix for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, but a two-month saga following a June trade request has ended with the Nets announcing he will be sticking in town. With training camp starting in September and the regular season...
Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors
Kevin Durant won't be going to the Warriors, or another competitor.
Stevens addresses Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors
BOSTON -- The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end Tuesday, with the superstar now willing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after demanding a trade earlier this summer. Now life can go on for the rest of the NBA, especially here in Boston.Durant trade rumors and speculation dominated the NBA offseason since the end of June. The Celtics were always at the forefront of those rumors, with Jaylen Brown's name being brought up at every turn. Now that the rumors are over -- at least, for now -- we'll find out if there is any lingering ill...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Both Want New Contract Before Start of Season
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Porter Jr. share a mutual interest in agreeing to a contract extension before the 2022-23 NBA season begins, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. Porter is eligible to sign a new deal now. Otherwise, he can become a restricted free agent next offseason. Iko wrote...
Bleacher Report
Are Lakers Less or More Likely to Trade Russell Westbrook After Pat Bev Deal?
Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have acquired a veteran capable of starting at the point in Patrick Beverley, is the team more or less likely to trade Russell Westbrook?. Wasn't it just a month ago when James and Westbrook sat on opposite ends of the gym at summer league, a very visible dual snubbing?
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Star Prefers Move to Knicks, Nets, Heat
The New York Knicks are one of Donovan Mitchell's "preferred destinations" amid continued trade talks, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. "Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources," Jones wrote. "But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat."
Bleacher Report
1 Trade for Every NBA Team Before 2022 Training Camps
It's time to talk NBA trades. Well, actually, it's always time to talk NBA trades. Still, this feels like a particularly good time since the offseason might finally enter the down period between the summer reshuffling of rosters and the fall opening of training camp. So, let's get to the hypothetical wheeling and dealing then with a trade idea for all 30 teams to mull over.
Bleacher Report
Chet Holmgren Injury Shakes Up B/R NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings
The NBA Rookie of the Year odds received an update Thursday following the news that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with a foot injury. Our projections since last month have also changed. It's a brutal blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 2 pick, who flashed his...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest
The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value. The Carolina Panthers are one...
Bleacher Report
Vanessa Bryant to Donate $16M From Kobe Photo Lawsuit to Mamba & Mambacita Foundation
The $16 million Vanessa Bryant was awarded in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County is going to a good cause. Bryant intends to donate the money to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, according to Alene Tchekmedyian of the Los Angeles Times. The foundation is a nonprofit "dedicated to creating...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Denies 'False Story' He Donated Blood to COVID-19 Patients
NBA legend Magic Johnson, who has HIV, confirmed a recent story suggesting he donated blood to COVID-19 patients is "false." Sophia Tulp of the Associated Press reported Monday a picture of Johnson having blood drawn from a 2012 documentary was taken out of context and repackaged by a satire account to suggest it was a blood donation, which then went viral.
