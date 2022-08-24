ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
dawgpost.com

In-State Running Back Talks With Georgia Bulldogs On Daily Basis

ATHENS - As we all know, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs at running back for the 2023 class. Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and 5-star Richard Young are both headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Tide, so the Bulldogs need to look elsewhere to find their running back for next year’s class.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Wake Forest Women's Soccer shuts out Georgia 1-0

A SportsCenter Top-10 worthy goal coupled with a defensive shutout gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 victory Thursday night over Georgia at Spry Stadium. The win moved Wake Forest to 3-0 on the season. Sophomore Tyla Ochoa flicked a corner kick from Caiya Hanks neatly into the net in the...
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tate, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: Georgia’s Night Game History

When you are young, night football is fun, but when you get to be long in the tooth, you prefer afternoon football so that the hassles that accompany night games, such as traffic and a delayed bedtime hour, don’t ruin your weekend. Night games, nonetheless, will always enjoy priority....
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Three local Bulldogs put on scholarship for 2022 season

The Fresno State Bulldogs opened the 2022 preseason with 35 new players on the team. While the Bulldogs spent the offseason offering scholarships and acquiring new talent, BarkBoard.com confirmed that at least three returning local players were awarded scholarships this summer. The list of former walk-ons includes a pair of...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lisfranc Injury#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Bulldogs
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more

August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
HOSCHTON, GA
wrwh.com

White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland

(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
CLEVELAND, GA
Red and Black

Man dies in car accident on US Route 29

A 52-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a car accident at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis Road, the release said. Initial investigation...
ATHENS, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location

Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
WINDER, GA
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy