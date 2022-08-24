Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock ‘getting more and more comfortable’ after injuries
During Georgia’s spring practice, one of the feel-good stories involved wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, who looked none the worse for wear after suffering two ACL tears to the same knee since December 2019. Blaylock has only progressed further since then, leaving his coaches and teammates excited for what the junior can accomplish next.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pete Thamel explains how Kirby Smart can essentially recreate Alabama at Georgia
Georgia football had perhaps the best defense in college football history last season. If not the best, one of the best. That, as well as the Bulldogs’ National Title, comes with a cost, as everything does. Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft, breaking a modern NFL record.
dawgpost.com
In-State Running Back Talks With Georgia Bulldogs On Daily Basis
ATHENS - As we all know, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs at running back for the 2023 class. Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and 5-star Richard Young are both headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Tide, so the Bulldogs need to look elsewhere to find their running back for next year’s class.
Wake Forest Women's Soccer shuts out Georgia 1-0
A SportsCenter Top-10 worthy goal coupled with a defensive shutout gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 victory Thursday night over Georgia at Spry Stadium. The win moved Wake Forest to 3-0 on the season. Sophomore Tyla Ochoa flicked a corner kick from Caiya Hanks neatly into the net in the...
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: Georgia’s Night Game History
When you are young, night football is fun, but when you get to be long in the tooth, you prefer afternoon football so that the hassles that accompany night games, such as traffic and a delayed bedtime hour, don’t ruin your weekend. Night games, nonetheless, will always enjoy priority....
Georgia football knows the difference between great and average staffs
Georgia football is notorious for having physical and challenging practices. While it’s become something Dawg fans have come to expect, it isn’t what happens across the board in college football. Smart’s philosophy shouldn’t be simple or easy. Whether a player is a freshman or a fifth-year senior —...
Three local Bulldogs put on scholarship for 2022 season
The Fresno State Bulldogs opened the 2022 preseason with 35 new players on the team. While the Bulldogs spent the offseason offering scholarships and acquiring new talent, BarkBoard.com confirmed that at least three returning local players were awarded scholarships this summer. The list of former walk-ons includes a pair of...
accesswdun.com
Week 2 previews: Battle of Oakwood, Gainesville, Buford home-openers highlight busy schedule
What a way to open the 2022 season. Week 1 saw Buford make a statement, not just to Georgia but perhaps the entire nation, that the supremacy of high school football just may run through the small Gwinnett County town. The Wolves dominated 2021 Class 7A Alabama state champion Thompson...
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
Monroe Local News
Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed
HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
1 Driver Injured, 1 Driver Missing After A Fatal Crash In Clarke County (Clarke County, GA)
Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a fatal crash at 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis in Clarke County, leaving one driver dead and one missing. The cause of the crash is still unknown. There is [..]
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
Red and Black
Man dies in car accident on US Route 29
A 52-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a car accident at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis Road, the release said. Initial investigation...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Joint Development Authority finalizes land acquisition for Rivian project
MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the...
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
247Sports
