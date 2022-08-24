ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at Chevron in DeKalb County, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGthT_0hSjmJsW00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is listed in critical condition after being shot at multiple times in DeKalb County, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50s inside of his vehicle that had crashed into a light pole, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting in his vehicle at a nearby Chevron gas station when his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

The man attempted to drive away and put his vehicle in gear to leave the scene, but his injuries were too severe, police said.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. They have not released details on possible suspects or motives.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Bucky the pit bull
2d ago

I left Dekalb years ago way too much crime, now where I live when you hear gun shots it’s people target practicing not people shooting at each other

Reply(1)
3
SMDF
2d ago

And they wanna decriminalize marijuana here. When so many people are breaking the law let’s just make it a misdemeanor shootings will be next. For God’s sake lock these people up

Reply(1)
3
Sonja Love
2d ago

My daughter's boyfriend was killed at that same station a few years ago. That place is a known hot spot. I don't ever go over there.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

NPD: Stabbing victim in domestic incident expected to recover

A man hospitalized after being attacked with a knife is expected to survive, authorities said. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday night when police responded to a residence in the area of MLK Jr. Drive and Ball Street in Newnan. Authorities said members of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Police#Tv News#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Georgia Sun

Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
178K+
Followers
124K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy