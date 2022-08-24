Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at Chevron in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is listed in critical condition after being shot at multiple times in DeKalb County, police say.

Police responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50s inside of his vehicle that had crashed into a light pole, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting in his vehicle at a nearby Chevron gas station when his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

The man attempted to drive away and put his vehicle in gear to leave the scene, but his injuries were too severe, police said.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. They have not released details on possible suspects or motives.

