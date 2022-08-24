Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury
Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
Ravens Running Back Is Out For At Least 4 Games
Gus Edwards won't return to NFL action in September. The Baltimore Ravens running back tore his ACL shortly before beginning the 2021 season. After missing the entire year, his comeback will have to wait at least four games. Baltimore placed Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The...
Ravens' Isaiah Likely expected to play 'significant snaps' early
Baltimore Ravens fourth-round rookie tight end Isaiah Likely "figures to playing significant snaps from the jump" in the regular season," writes Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec says Likely "quickly emerged as a popular target" for Lamar Jackson on a team that lacks reliable pass-catching talent beyond Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens are expected to feature two tight ends as much as any team in the league, so Likely's potential emergence shouldn't cut into Andrews' playing time or volume.
Giants claim two WRs off of waivers from Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have stacked up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. With how much they’ve been able to accumulate, the team has had to part with talented players as they begin to trim their roster down to 53-players. Baltimore had to get their roster...
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides updated injury timetable for DL Travis Jones
The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure an extremely talented 11-player rookie class during the 2022 NFL draft. They drafted some of the best players available on their board while also addressing multiple needs on their roster. One of the players that they took was University of Connecticut defensive lineman...
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
Colts' Kwity Paye: Clean MRI on knee
An MRI on Paye's knee looked "pretty clean," head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis. Paye suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, but it looks like he avoided a serious injury. Reich said Paye would be ready for Week 1, but watch his status.
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Ravens DC Rex Ryan to compete on 'The Amazing Race'
BALTIMORE -- Rex Ryan, a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons and member of the organization for 10 years, is set to compete in the upcoming season of "The Amazing Race," CBS announced.Ryan, who now serves as an analyst for ESPN, will be paired Tim Mann, a 40-year-old probation officer from Tennessee, to compete against 11 other teams in the around-the-world race for $1 million. The duo, appropriately competing as Team T-Rex, are golf buddies."Where our story kind of started was his love for the Buffalo Bills, and the fact that I failed miserably as the head...
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Injures arm in preseason finale
Bushman suffered an arm injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Bushman suffered his right arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason finale after scoring two touchdowns earlier in the game. Last season, the tight end bounced around the league playing on multiple teams. This season the tight end hopes to earn a reserve role behind Travis Kelce once he's fully healthy.
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
Ravens DT Travis Jones to miss beginning of regular season with knee sprain
The Baltimore Ravens could be without defensive tackle Travis Jones when the 2022 season starts in September. Jones sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though head coach John Harbaugh played it down and said it is not a “hyper extension type situation.” The veteran tactician then expressed optimism that their rookie wouldn’t be sidelined for long, hinting that he could be ready at the start of the campaign.
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Unlikely to play in exhibition
Andrews and many other starters likely will held out for the preseason finale to stay healthy for a Week 1 matchup with the Jets, Childs Walker of The Baltimore Sun reports. Coach John Harbaugh didn't get too far into details apart from confirming that QB Lamar Jackson won't play in Saturday's exhibition matchup with the Jets. It'll presumably be the same for Andrews, a fifth-year pro who erupted for 1,361 receiving yards in Week 4. While he'll have a hard time matching last year's 153 targets with the Ravens seemingly shifting back to run-first on offense, Andrews does figure to see a large share of the passes that are thrown, especially in the red zone. He'll open his season against a Jets defense that surrendered the fourth most receiving yards to tight ends last year and a league-worst 8.9 YPT.
Greg Schiano in no rush to announce a starting quarterback
Rutgers football has competition this season at the quarterback position. For head coach Greg Schiano, however, there is no rush or advantage to naming a starting at this point. Schiano has not tipped his hand much when it comes to who will start next week in the season opener at Boston College. Incumbent quarterback Noah Vedral comes in with an edge, having been the de facto starter the past two years. And after showing flashes last season, redshirt sophomore Evan Simon and redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt are certainly creating some buzz ahead of the season. Wimsatt in particular, due to being a...
Orioles' Austin Hays: Goes yard in loss
Hays went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Hays ended a 13-game homer drought with his ninth-inning blast, though the Orioles' late rally fell short. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and four doubles in that span. The outfielder has struggled a bit after battling an oblique injury earlier in August but is still slashing a steady .257/.314/.432 with 14 long balls, 52 RBI, 57 runs scored, two steals, 29 doubles and a triple through 111 contests this year.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
