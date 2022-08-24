Read full article on original website
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Reunites With Ex Tom Schwartz For Pool Date Months After Filing For Divorce
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was spotted with her estranged husband Tom Schwartz days after he alluded to a reconciliation, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, Katie, 35, reconciled with Tom, 39, for a pool session at an apartment building in Los Angeles. He shared a selfie of himself in the water with his ex in the back.Tom looked to be in good spirits as she smiled from ear to ear for the camera. The two hanging out comes after Tom gave an interview where he told fans not to rule out a reconciliation. The TomTom bar owner told Hollywood...
Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison
Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Popculture
Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll
Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
‘The Family Chantel’: Nicole Jimeno Is Hiding This Heartbreaking Secret From Her Family
'The Family Chantel' star, Nicole Jimeno is hiding some huge life updates from her family members, including her mom, Lidia, and her brother, Pedro. What is her secret?
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo
Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Adrienne Bailon and More Stars React to Erika Jayne Telling Garcelle Beauvais’ Son to ‘Get the F–k Out’
Speaking their minds. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had different reactions to Erika Jayne telling Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f—k” out during his mother’s birthday party. “I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny,” RHOBH OG Kyle Richards said of the incident in a clip teasing a July 6 […]
realitytitbit.com
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
AOL Corp
All the photos Jennifer Lopez shared from her wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is sharing official wedding photos after saying "I do" (again) to Ben Affleck. On Tuesday, Lopez — who married Affleck at his 87-acre Riceboro, Ga., estate on Saturday, one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas — teased her bridal looks on social media. "First...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking
Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
International Business Times
'Southern Charm' Spoilers: Shep Rose Says This Is Why Craig Conover Is 'Lashing Out' At Him
The upcoming episode of "Southern Charm" Season 8 will feature pals Shep Rose and Craig Conover going head-to-head. In a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly of Thursday's episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, insisted that Craig's anger is not about him but rather his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup before their cast trip.
ETOnline.com
'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'
Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!. The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
E! News
