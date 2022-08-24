ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard routs Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian behind dominant balanced performance

The fans at Otis Gray Memorial Stadium were treated to a show Friday night as they rooted for a Dillard team that was firing on all cylinders in its season-opening 35-0 win against Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian Academy. The Panthers dominated on a national stage for the Broward County High School Football National Showcase and left little doubt that they are among South Florida’s, and ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridahsfootball.com

Florida HS Football Classification, SSAC and Independent rankings – 2022 Week 1

As we will do each week during the regular season and postseason, we will update our rankings weekly with the Flordia Top 25 rankings, Top 10 rankings for all nine classifications, plus Top 10 rankings for SSAC 11-Man and SSAC 8-Man football while providing a Top 5 ranking for independents. We will release updated rankings each week on Wednesday during the season.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching four tropical waves, one of which […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested in Miami

MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been arrested in South Florida. Miami-Dade County jail records show that Prince was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant Thursday night. ESPN is reporting that Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant out of Texas. It wasn't...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Miami

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
texasmetronews.com

Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼

When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Homestead police: HS football player arrested after gun found on equipment room floor

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room Friday night, according to police. Homestead police Detective Andres Rodriguez said officers were called to Somerset Academy at 305 NE 2nd Road just after 10:20 p.m. after someone found the gun lying on the equipment room floor. The school’s football team had just returned from competing in a game.
HOMESTEAD, FL
wild941.com

Florida Rapper Being Blackmailed After A Woman Found His Wallet

According to Say Cheese Tv, Florida rapper Julio Foolio is now being blackmailed. This comes after a woman found his wallet. Facebook user Allissa Armstrong told one of her Facebook friends that if the rapper didn’t give her $10K, she was going to give his address to “Yungeen Ace.” Ace is another Florida rapper that he is beefing with. Hopefully she is joking and I really hope so. Foolio and Ace have real beef and many lives have been lost over it.
FLORIDA STATE

