Watch: Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins discusses win over IMG Academy
BRADENTON, FLORIDA – Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, leading SBLive Sports Florida’s No. 5 Miami Central to a 20-14 upset victory over IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in Florida and the No. 3 squad in the nation, Friday night. Here is his interview with ...
Dillard routs Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian behind dominant balanced performance
The fans at Otis Gray Memorial Stadium were treated to a show Friday night as they rooted for a Dillard team that was firing on all cylinders in its season-opening 35-0 win against Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian Academy. The Panthers dominated on a national stage for the Broward County High School Football National Showcase and left little doubt that they are among South Florida’s, and ...
Western football wins; Stranahan falls at Broward Elite Showcase
DAVIE, FLORIDA – The Broward Elite Showcase started on Thursday night with a doubleheader featuring several Division 1-caliber players and four teams with high aspirations in the 2022 season. The two South Florida squads split, with host Western winning the night-cap, 33-14 over John’s Creek ...
Florida HS Football Classification, SSAC and Independent rankings – 2022 Week 1
As we will do each week during the regular season and postseason, we will update our rankings weekly with the Flordia Top 25 rankings, Top 10 rankings for all nine classifications, plus Top 10 rankings for SSAC 11-Man and SSAC 8-Man football while providing a Top 5 ranking for independents. We will release updated rankings each week on Wednesday during the season.
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching four tropical waves, one of which […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested in Miami
MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been arrested in South Florida. Miami-Dade County jail records show that Prince was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant Thursday night. ESPN is reporting that Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant out of Texas. It wasn't...
Big-time Miami Hurricanes booster releases renderings for proposed stadium at Tropical Park
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – One of the biggest boosters for the University of Miami Hurricanes football team has revealed his stadium dreams. John H. Ruiz wants to build a 60,000 seat stadium for the Canes at Tropical Park off Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade. The stadium would have a...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Metros sending the most people to Miami
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hundreds of cyclists to gather in Miami, Miami Beach for ride organized by Critical Mass
MIAMI – Critical Mass, a bike ride event that draws hundreds of cyclists, will be riding through the streets of Miami and Miami Beach beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday. This is not a city-sanctioned or permitted event; however, in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers at key intersections along the route.
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Homestead police: HS football player arrested after gun found on equipment room floor
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room Friday night, according to police. Homestead police Detective Andres Rodriguez said officers were called to Somerset Academy at 305 NE 2nd Road just after 10:20 p.m. after someone found the gun lying on the equipment room floor. The school’s football team had just returned from competing in a game.
Florida Rapper Being Blackmailed After A Woman Found His Wallet
According to Say Cheese Tv, Florida rapper Julio Foolio is now being blackmailed. This comes after a woman found his wallet. Facebook user Allissa Armstrong told one of her Facebook friends that if the rapper didn’t give her $10K, she was going to give his address to “Yungeen Ace.” Ace is another Florida rapper that he is beefing with. Hopefully she is joking and I really hope so. Foolio and Ace have real beef and many lives have been lost over it.
