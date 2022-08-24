Police: 5-year-old Maryland girl’s death ruled a homicide

The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police identified the child as Pradeline Delinois in a news release .

Officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Cumberland Street on Thursday. Delinois was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., where she was pronounced dead a short time later, county police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled a homicide, police said.

County police will investigate as the department investigates all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.