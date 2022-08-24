ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 5-year-old Maryland girl’s death ruled a homicide

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police identified the child as Pradeline Delinois in a news release .

Officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Cumberland Street on Thursday. Delinois was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., where she was pronounced dead a short time later, county police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled a homicide, police said.

County police will investigate as the department investigates all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.

Ernesteen Corbin
3d ago

Jesus be a fence such a horrible tragedy mat God rest her Soul and those responsible be held accountable RIPARADISE Sweet Angel

James Shipman
3d ago

DEAR GOD PLEASE find out the guilty parties and allow YOUR JUSTICE to be SERVED in JESUS name amen🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🗽🕊🙏❗❗❗

Robin Smith
4d ago

R.I.P dear baby. God will take care of you

