d9and10sports.com
Week 1 ’22 Football Recaps: Brockway Edges Kane, Hays Scores 4 TDs as DuBois Tops Karns City; Additional Exciting Games
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Trailing by two touchdowns midway through the second quarter, Brockway scored three straight touchdowns on its way to a 28-25 win over visiting Kane. The Rovers (1-0) were down 19-6 following a Ricky Zampogna 22-yard touchdown run for Kane with 5:47 to go before halftime. But...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Drops Season-Opener at Bucktail
RENOVO, Pa. – A slow start and loss of several key starters due to Covid were more than Sheffield could overcome as the Wolverines dropped their season opener at Bucktail, 42-12, on Friday. “Give all the credit to the kids,” said Sheffield Head Coach Mike Barr of his team...
yourdailylocal.com
Knights Open Season with Stiff Road Test at Cochranton
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Two teams with high expectations following successful 2021 campaigns will get to set the tone for their respective seasons when Eisenhower travels to Cochranton for the season-opener Friday. The Knights and Cardinals were both playoff teams a year ago. Both fell to eventual D10 champion Reynolds...
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Defense Dominates in Opening Victory Over Cochranton
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Benji Bauer rushed for 134 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns as Eisenhower blanked Cochranton, 41-0. The Eisenhower defense held the Cardinals to 14 yards of total offense until the final three plays of the game, a terrific start to the season for a Knights’ team with lofty goals.
yourdailylocal.com
YDL, D9and10Sports to Video Broadcast Oil City at Warren Football Friday
WARREN, Pa. – Your Daily Local and D9and10Sports will be video broadcasting the Oil City at Warren football game on Friday, Aug. 26. This season-opening District 10 Region 4 clash will be the first on the new turf at War Memorial Field and features a rematch from a pair of teams that put on a classic in 2021. Oil City took an 18-0 halftime lead in that game only to see Warren storm back for a thrilling 21-18 victory.
Northern Cambria, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cambria Heights High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cambria Heights High SchoolNorthern Cambria High School.
yourdailylocal.com
WATCH LIVE: Oil City at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
fastphillysports.com
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
therecord-online.com
Lean to hunt with the Pennsylvania Game Commission this fall
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will, once again, be providing free webinars to teach people of all ages how to hunt. Learn to Hunt webinars include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table. The...
thevillagerny.com
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
philasun.com
As Pennsylvania goes…
With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18
Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
paonlinecasino.com
A $100,000 Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Expires Soon
The clock is ticking for a PA Lottery Powerball winner, who hit a $100,000 prize last year. Luck was on their side that day, but they might not even know it. No one has come forward to claim the prize yet, and it’s set to expire soon. The ticket in question matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 in the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Honors Two Local Women as Star of Excellence Recipients
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Left to right, Amanda Olbeter and Karen Burkett. Two from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents...
