411mania.com
Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw
– As previously noted, a man in a hood interfered in AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley’s tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa during last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The Local Competitor Twitter account now has an update on the attacker who went after AJ Styles and was taken away by police during the show.
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Recalls Having To Tell Dominik's Teacher That Family Drama Was Just WWE Storyline
Every professional wrestler is looks to achieve storylines that look realistic, and the 2005 feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero crossed into that zone. The two men battled for the custody of Dominik Mysterio, who got the chance to appear on television as a young child — his first exposure to the business. But at one point, this angle became a little too realistic for one aspect of Dom's life.
411mania.com
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
411mania.com
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 08.25.22
-Sorry for this being so late, but I had softball games tonight and then my boys didn’t want to go to bad. Let’s get to it!. Tamina and Dana Brooke (24/7 Champion) vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. -Nikki has dropped her cape for a leather jacket, but still...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls Vince McMahon Limo Explosion Angle, Having ‘Shouting Match’ With Vince About The Idea
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed the Vince McMahon limo explosion angle in WWE, the reason he was opposed to the idea, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on the Vince McMahon limo explosion angle in WWE: “I was really...
wrestlinginc.com
Victoria Says Top WWE Attitude Era Star Got Heat For Kicking Out Of Her Finish
There are devastating finishers in the world of professional wrestling like the Tombstone Piledriver, the One-Winged Angel, and the spear. But what about on the women's side of the spectrum? A few maneuvers stand out, including Victoria's Widow's Peak. Speaking with "Just Alyx," Victoria revealed the story of how her brutal finishing move first came into her possession.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Thinks It's 'Disgraceful' When Indie Promotions Don't Include One Type Of Performer
Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.
411mania.com
Post-Match Footage of CM Punk Set to Air on AEW Rampage
AEW will be airing post-match footage of CM Punk from this week’s AEW World Title match on this week’s Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that backstage footage of Punk following his loss to Jon Moxley will air, writing:. Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT,...
PWMania
Trish Stratus Recalls Infamous WWE Rivalry With Stephanie McMahon
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about her rivalry with Stephanie McMahon and their match at WWE No Way Out 2001, as well as getting unexpected help from Triple H and William Regal during it and more.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
wrestlingrumors.net
Substitutions: AEW Announces Famous Team For All Out Match
Welcome to the fold? There are a lot of stars on the AEW roster as the company has put together quite the mixture. AEW features young, up and coming stars, current stars and veterans, who have come together to form a deep roster. The company has also added different wrestlers throughout its history and now we have a pair of stars coming in, at least for one night.
