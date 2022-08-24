(Clarinda) -- Offensive starpower will be abundant for the Clarinda Cardinals as they head into the new football season. Clarinda returns a host of assets to a squad that found its groove during the latter half of last season. The Cardinals opened 2021 with three straight losses before winning four of their last five regular season games and earning themselves a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.

