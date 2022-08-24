Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/25): Sidney posts three-win night, Glenwood, EM, Griswold, Falls City pick up two wins apiece
(KMAland) -- Sidney had a three-win night, Glenwood, East Mills, Griswold and Falls City took two wins each and Stanton, T-C, Mt Ayr, Bedford, SW Valley, Audubon, AL, Melcher, JCC, A-G, J-B, Palmyra, Auburn & Sacred Heart were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Thursday. CORNER CONFERENCE. Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills...
kmaland.com
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 1
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 1): Glenwood & Stanton-Essex
(KMAland) -- As another football season kicks off, so does another year of KMA Sports reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hitting the road to shop with KMAland football coaches. This week, Coach Moore made stops in Glenwood and Stanton-Essex to talk with Cory Faust and Jeff Grebin. The...
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (8/25): Auburn, MSTM girls, Palmyra boys among winners
(KMAland) -- Championships for the Auburn, Heelan and MSTM girls, SC North and Palmyra boys & Crotty, Houghton, Jordan, Nash and Patton in KMAland XC on Thursday. The Auburn girls won their home meet on Thursday. The Bulldogs had 20 points in the girls meet while Nebraska City had 43 in third place. In the boy's race, Nebraska City put up 41 points in second place while Auburn had 52 in third and Louisville put up 62 in fourth.
kmaland.com
Lewis Central comes back, reigns supreme in 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- A matchup between two defending state champions lived up to the hype on Thursday night. Three hundred sixty-three days after surrendering a double-digit lead to Harlan, the Lewis Central football team staged a memorable comeback with two touchdowns in the final three minutes for a thrilling 30-27 win.
kmaland.com
Clarinda primed for big season with returning talent, offensive firepower
(Clarinda) -- Offensive starpower will be abundant for the Clarinda Cardinals as they head into the new football season. Clarinda returns a host of assets to a squad that found its groove during the latter half of last season. The Cardinals opened 2021 with three straight losses before winning four of their last five regular season games and earning themselves a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
kmaland.com
Trevor's Take: A look at the Harlan/Lewis Central 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- You may or may not have heard, but there's a pretty big football game in Council Bluffs tonight. I've had Harlan/Lewis Central penciled on my calendar since the clock hit triple zeroes in Harlan's state championship game last year. Two KMAland state champions is rare in itself....
kmaland.com
3A champ Harlan focusing on the present heading into monster clash with 4A champ LC
(Harlan) -- Eyes across the state will be fixated on Council Bluffs Thursday when a pair of defending state football champions go head-to-head in an epic showdown on the KMA Video Stream. For Harlan, Thursday's contest is their first as a defending state champion since 2010. But as Coach Todd...
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood hosts defending champ in opening week C-1 showdown
(Ashland) -- A Class C-1 showdown heads to KMAland Nebraska on Friday evening when defending state champion Columbus Lakeview travels to Omaha World-Herald preseason No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood. “We feel really good,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “We’re really confident about our team this year. We bring some core...
kmaland.com
Stanton volleyball ready to contend in talented Corner Conference
(Stanton) -- The Stanton volleyball program returns plenty of experience and is ready to compete in the ultra-talented Corner Conference. The Viqueens got their first taste of live action Tuesday night when they swept Clarinda and Lenox. "We're excited to get back on the court," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It...
kmaland.com
Thompson era begins in Sidney on Friday
(Sidney) -- A new era begins in Sidney this Friday with Shawn Thompson taking over for long-time coach Donnie Sears when the Cowboys welcome Wayne. “I think it’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Coach Thompson told KMA Sports. “I know the kids and the program already, being a long-time assistant coach. We’ve done a few things to tweak it and make it a little different, but it’s gone smooth.”
kmaland.com
Roger Swank, 84, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral Service PENDING. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roger passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
IWCC's Strohmeier joins UFR ahead of season opener
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western football kicks off its 2022 season in Council Bluffs on Saturday. The Reivers come into the new year after a national runner-up honor in 2021. "Every single year, there's a lot of question marks," Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "But we definitely have some playmakers. We just got to see how they do in live situations."
kmaland.com
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
kmaland.com
Small, solid group looking to lead South Holt football in 2022
(Oregon, Mo.) -- South Holt is preparing for another campaign on the Missouri 8-player football trail. The Knights are looking to build on a 2021 season in which they went 7-3 and made a playoff appearance. They’ll have to do so with a small group of players, though. “We...
kmaland.com
Barbara L. Davis, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral Home 405 W. Thomas Ave - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Reva M. Kelley, 98, Clearmont, MO
Notes:Reva passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Randall "Randy" Reafleng, 68 of Farragut
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home - Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:May be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial With Military Honors:Hamburg Cemetery. Notes:. Randy passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln. Remembrances and condolences...
KETV.com
KETV.com
Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland
OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
