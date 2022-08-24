ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 3

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers. The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since the Bears have hired Jeremy Edwards to lead the program, and in week one, Houston County came out with a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Baldwin vs. Putnam: Neighbors come together on gridiron

It was, at best, an ugly way to get a new football season started. Baldwin fell behind 14-0 to Peach County as the result of three snaps in about a minute of game time. Peach’s Colter Ginn had as many touchdown passes as Baldwin had interceptions on Braves Field, and the final score read 50-20.
BALDWIN, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bibb County, GA
Football
City
Tucker, GA
Bibb County, GA
Sports
Macon, GA
Sports
County
Bibb County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Bibb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Football
Macon, GA
Football
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
Jones County News

Jones County High School Class of 1967 holds reunion

The Jones County High School Class of 1967 held its 55th reunion on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at Butler Hall in Gray. Thirty four classmates and their guests attended along with special guests former football coach and school superintendent Lint Jordan and former basketball coach and teacher Jim Hearn. The group also gathered on Friday night, August 12th at Bent Axle Restaurant for an evening of socializing and dining on the restaurant’s excellent food.
GRAY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Daylight Saving Time#Central High School#American Football#Bibb School District#Westside High School#Howard High School#Ed Defore Sports Complex
41nbc.com

Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
MACON, GA
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Mercer men’s soccer opens the season with a 5-2 victory

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s soccer team, the reigning SoCon tournament champions, downed the Winthrop Eagles 5-2 in their regular season home opener. Dylan Gaither scored first on a penalty kick within seven minutes of the start of the game; however, Winthrop would tie the game with under six minutes left in the first half.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
41nbc.com

Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
AMERICUS, GA
Jones County News

Jones County brothers walk similar paths through faith

Eli and Bryce Boland, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gray, are walking similar paths with their faith. The brothers are finding their own ways to build their relationship with Jesus and teach others what He can do for them through being missionaries. Both brothers...
JONES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy