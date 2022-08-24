Read full article on original website
Macon, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southwest High School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 25, 2022, 13:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
41nbc.com
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 3
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers. The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since the Bears have hired Jeremy Edwards to lead the program, and in week one, Houston County came out with a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Baldwin vs. Putnam: Neighbors come together on gridiron
It was, at best, an ugly way to get a new football season started. Baldwin fell behind 14-0 to Peach County as the result of three snaps in about a minute of game time. Peach’s Colter Ginn had as many touchdown passes as Baldwin had interceptions on Braves Field, and the final score read 50-20.
Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
Jones County News
Jones County High School Class of 1967 holds reunion
The Jones County High School Class of 1967 held its 55th reunion on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at Butler Hall in Gray. Thirty four classmates and their guests attended along with special guests former football coach and school superintendent Lint Jordan and former basketball coach and teacher Jim Hearn. The group also gathered on Friday night, August 12th at Bent Axle Restaurant for an evening of socializing and dining on the restaurant’s excellent food.
41nbc.com
Atlanta Braves World Championship Trophy Tour visits Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Atlanta Braves made a stop at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital to surprise patients as part of the World Champion Trophy Tour. Patients, many of them Braves fans, were able to get close to the trophy and have their picture taken. Market...
41nbc.com
Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
41nbc.com
Mercer men’s soccer opens the season with a 5-2 victory
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s soccer team, the reigning SoCon tournament champions, downed the Winthrop Eagles 5-2 in their regular season home opener. Dylan Gaither scored first on a penalty kick within seven minutes of the start of the game; however, Winthrop would tie the game with under six minutes left in the first half.
41nbc.com
Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
41nbc.com
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
The Backpack Buddies Ministries works to provide kids' meals during the school year
MACON, Ga. — One program is using food to make a difference in the lives of kids in Central Georgia who may not know when or where their next meal is coming from. The Backpack Buddies Ministry started 11 years ago. They knew how important it is that kids are fed and recognized the need for it in their own community.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Fire Department starts annual contest aimed at fire prevention
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is getting ready for “Fire Prevention Week” with an essay and poster contest. The department says its goal is to get people excited about safety and writing. The contest is open to K-5 students as well as 8th and 12th...
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
Jones County News
Jones County brothers walk similar paths through faith
Eli and Bryce Boland, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gray, are walking similar paths with their faith. The brothers are finding their own ways to build their relationship with Jesus and teach others what He can do for them through being missionaries. Both brothers...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
