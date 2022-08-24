Read full article on original website
Clouds and rain hang around Thursday
Showers with heavy rain are approaching Middle Georgia this evening from the Alabama border. This will bring off and on showers and storms overnight and into Thursday morning. Clouds will stick around for much of the day Thursday with a small warm up into the mid 80s. A few thunderstorms...
Gloomy conditions continue Wednesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Overcast skies, light showers, and isolated thunderstorms will stick around Middle Georgia Wednesday. We saw a number of small scattered showers around Middle Georgia during the early morning hours today, however many of them began to weaken and fade out as the sun rose. We are still seeing a handful of light showers as we push into the later morning hours, and one or two of them may stick around into the afternoon hours. The early rain along with cloudy conditions are once again keeping high temperatures on the cooler side around Middle Georgia as highs peak in the low to mid 80s. Ambient winds for today will blow out of the southwest at approximately 5 mph.
Cloudy skies and light showers likely Tuesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Overall gloomy conditions will continue to hang around Middle Georgia today. We had some scattered light showers move through Middle Georgia this morning. We are continuing to see more of them as we head into the lunchtime hours, however thunderstorm activity should hold off until later in the afternoon and evening. Once again the early rain and thick blanket of clouds are keeping temperatures cool, limiting highs to the low to mid 80s. Ambient winds from the west-northwest are also transporting slightly cooler air into the region.
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal dead at 80-years-old
(41NBC/WMGT) — The former Georgia First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal has died. Governor Kemp made a post on social media mourning the loss of former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal’s wife, Sandra Dunagan Deal, speaking on the impact she and her work had on the state, education, as well as the mark she left on the Governor’s Mansion.
Pennsylvania man arrested in Monroe County after pursuit in stolen vehicle
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A pursuit in Monroe County Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man in a stolen vehicle from Delaware. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, GSP notified the Sheriff’s Office of a a pursuit on I-475 in which a vehicle was trying to flee. MCSO Deputies found the suspect leaving the interstate at exit 15, losing control and leaving multiple car parts on the side of the road. After the vehicle regained control, he made a right turn on GA19 and then came to 10279 Estes Road.
