MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Overcast skies, light showers, and isolated thunderstorms will stick around Middle Georgia Wednesday. We saw a number of small scattered showers around Middle Georgia during the early morning hours today, however many of them began to weaken and fade out as the sun rose. We are still seeing a handful of light showers as we push into the later morning hours, and one or two of them may stick around into the afternoon hours. The early rain along with cloudy conditions are once again keeping high temperatures on the cooler side around Middle Georgia as highs peak in the low to mid 80s. Ambient winds for today will blow out of the southwest at approximately 5 mph.

