Mercer football opens the season in CFB’s Week 0, Pt. 2
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In just three days, the college football season will kickoff with week 0 action, and the first game to be played in Georgia will be right here in Macon. The Mercer Bears open their season this Saturday and are looking to build off last year’s...
Mercer men’s soccer opens the season with a 5-2 victory
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s soccer team, the reigning SoCon tournament champions, downed the Winthrop Eagles 5-2 in their regular season home opener. Dylan Gaither scored first on a penalty kick within seven minutes of the start of the game; however, Winthrop would tie the game with under six minutes left in the first half.
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 3
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers. The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since the Bears have hired Jeremy Edwards to lead the program, and in week one, Houston County came out with a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.
Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
Chef Scottie Johnson’s recipe for lobster croissant sliders
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This week Chef Scottie Johnson came by the studio to share his delicious recipe for lobster croissant sliders, here’s how you can make your own at home!. Ingredients. 4 lobster tails, cooked and cut into small pieces. 1/3 cup mayonnaise. Dash of favorite hot...
Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
Peach County Schools benefiting from virtual medical visits
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County students and staff don’t have to go far for their medical needs. That’s because Atrium Health Navicent has partnered with the school district to provide virtual visits. The school district is providing meetings with a doctor through a secure link.
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
‘Fridays On Main’ puts spotlight on local businesses in downtown Gray
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Gray is putting its local businesses in the spotlight. On every last Friday of the month, starting this Friday, August 26, Main Street Gray will give businesses the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer. Main Street Gray is hosting “Fridays On...
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
Macon-Bibb Fire Department starts annual contest aimed at fire prevention
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is getting ready for “Fire Prevention Week” with an essay and poster contest. The department says its goal is to get people excited about safety and writing. The contest is open to K-5 students as well as 8th and 12th...
Doctors at Atrium Health Navicent urge vaccinations during National Immunization Month
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent is reminding people of the importance of being up to date on vaccinations. August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and physicians are urging community members to get all the required vaccines for their children and themselves. Some of the vaccines include:. Chickenpox.
Fort Valley Police Department announces arrest in connection with shooting death of teen
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20. Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.
GDOT set to close Spring Street for overpass bridge demolition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Spring Street will be closed overnight starting next week as an overpass bridge is set to be demolished. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says that Spring Street will be closed starting next Wednesday, August 31st, from 10 p.m. To 5 a.m. Activities on the project will continue over the nights following the 31st, not including dates during the Labor Day holiday.
Atrium Health Navicent expands OB-GYN services
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Women’s healthcare is not very accessible in Monroe County. A Google search shows only one office that specializes in natural birth. Dr. Edward Betcher, Chairman of OB-GYN for Atrium Health Navicent, says the hospital noticed a need for OB-GYN services in the area. “This...
City of Perry explains impact of being ‘Broadband Ready’
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that high-speed internet is essential. The City of Perry is now one of 50 cities considered a ‘Broadband Ready Community.’. Ashley Hardin, Perry’s Economic Development Administrator, explains what that means. “We see broadband as infrastructure,...
Second suspect arrested in connection to 2020 death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a second arrest made in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jamarion Lawrence, an incident that happened December 6th of 2020 on Center Street. According to the BCSO, 18-year-old David Martin Jr. had been identified as...
12 people indicted for drug trafficking in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges after a joint operation investigation. The 12 suspects allegedly participated in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. Agents seized approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5...
