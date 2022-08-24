MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Spring Street will be closed overnight starting next week as an overpass bridge is set to be demolished. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says that Spring Street will be closed starting next Wednesday, August 31st, from 10 p.m. To 5 a.m. Activities on the project will continue over the nights following the 31st, not including dates during the Labor Day holiday.

MACON, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO