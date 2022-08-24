ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver

Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Michael Gallup Decision

The Dallas Cowboys declined to place injured wide receiver Michael Gallup on the reserve/PUP list — leaving the door open for a possible return within the first four weeks of the 2022 season. If the Cowboys had placed Gallup on the list, he would've been forced to sit out...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#Auburn#The Las Vegas Raiders
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy