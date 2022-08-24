ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor endorses Val Demings for Senate

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has officially thrown her support behind Rep. Val Demings for U.S. Senate. Castor held a news conference with the Democratic nominee on Wednesday at Tampa's Sparkman Wharf to announce her endorsement. “Val Demings is an individual whose values are solid. Who is...
Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
TPD: Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing girlfriend's cat

TAMPA, Fla. — A deputy with the Pasco Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was accused of abusing a cat that later died from its injuries, police say. Eric Harris was involved in an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21, who he recently moved into a Tampa apartment with, about her two cats defecating on the floor outside of their litter box and jumping on the furniture and counters, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Tampa police hiring first ever victim advocate

TAMPA, Fla. — We often hear about crimes happening in our area and the people who commit those crimes, but what about the people those crimes leave behind?. There are the victims directly impacted but also victims' family members and friends that can live with trauma and stress following a criminal incident.
