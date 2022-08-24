Read full article on original website
School tax referendum fails after recount in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Hillsborough County Millage did not pass by 590 votes after recount votes were reviewed Sunday morning. Candidates Melissa Black and Mike Isaak will move on to the General Election ballot. School Board of Hillsborough County Millage Election:. Yes: 110,486. No: 111,076.
