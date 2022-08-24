Kitten rescued from cistern by Kansas deputies
OSAGE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office were called in to help rescue a kitten trapped at the bottom of a cistern on Tuesday.
OSAGE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Deputies with the Osage County Sheriff's Office were called in to help rescue a kitten trapped at the bottom of a cistern on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received a call that a kitten had fallen down a 30-foot deep cistern. Along with help from the Osage County Fire District #1, Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS and the homeowner, the deputies were able to get the kitten to safety.
Armed with a large fish net strapped to a pole with duct tape, the deputies scooped the helpless feline up. It was reported that the kitten was uninjured.
