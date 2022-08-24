ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman submits resignation just a day after a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman

WILLISTON — Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and her assistant, Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson, were the topic of a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman on Aug. 18 after hearing multiple complaints from city employees. Both women have come under fire by council members and the mayor for their recent actions.
WILLISTON, FL
suncoastnews.com

Rodriguez beats Lodato in School Board District 3 race

BROOKSVILLE — Shannon Rodriguez will be the new District 3 School Board member, voters decided on Aug. 23, with a big win over incumbent Jimmy Lodato. Rodriguez got 21,695 votes, for 60.64%, while Lodato received 14,082 votes, for 39.36%. These results are unofficial, with all Hernando County precincts reporting...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting

WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County

Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Diana Finegan wins Citrus County Commission District 2 Primary

Finegan faces no-party candidate Paul Grogan in the November election. Diana Finegan started early and finished strong, winning the Citrus County Commission District 2 Republican Primary in commanding fashion. Finegan, the first announced Citrus County candidate who started her campaign a year ago, took 57% of the vote over Stacey...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hunter Springs Park hours, Riverwalk focuses of Crystal River City Council meeting

A handful of locals urged Crystal River City Council to restore the original hours for Hunter Springs Park. Marina Veiler, a city resident, told council members at their meeting the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 24, she has a petition signed by almost 500 city and Citrus County citizens who want city leaders to reinstate the park’s hours of sunup to sundown.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County 2022 Live Primary Election Results

To keep up to date with live election results, visit the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections website as well as check the Chronicle's Facebook page and website throughout the evening for results and news on Citrus County as well as statewide races. Polls close at 7 p.m.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Voter turnout slightly lower than last primary

Voter turnout for Tuesday’s local primary was 3.36 percent lower than four years ago, but numbers were down statewide. Only 37,827 of the county’s 120,239 eligible voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office. That’s a 31.46 percent turnout.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Political flier calls out School District over employee arrest and how it handled parental notification

A flier criticizing the Hernando County School District for the way it handled parent notification after the 2021 firing and arrest of an employee has caused a clash between the District and Blaise Ingoglia, the state representative for District 35. The employee was arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a minor. Ingoglia is currently seeking election to the State Senate District 10 seat. The mailer depicted School Board members Susan Duval, Kay Hatch, and Jimmy Lodato who stand for re-election on Aug. 23. The mailer was produced and distributed by the Government Gone Wild PAC whose chairman of record is Ingoglia.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up

In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Thursday, Aug. 25

(Re Thursday, Aug. 25’s front-page story, “Voter turnout slightly lower than last primary”): I’ll tell you why, Chronicle, the turnout was slightly lower; it’s because when I went to vote, my polling place was closed up tighter than a drum. I went to Meadowcrest. I could not get in there, either. So where do I go vote? I live in Lecanto.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Promote unity among all people

Join others who’d like to see less division and more unity among the people of the world when the religious congregation, Unity of Citrus County, offers its annual Unity World Day of Prayer Sept. 8. Unity plans a meditation service at 11 a.m., followed by a labyrinth walk in...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

