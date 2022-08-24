The Bloodline destroyed Drew McIntyre on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Detroit. Despite interference from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, Drew McIntyre was able to win the main event of SmackDown and defeat Sami Zayn. The storyline of the match was that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called on Zayn to take care of Drew McIntyre and distract him before their main event match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Earlier in the evening, Reigns expressed his appreciation to Zayn for taking the Claymore Kick delivered by McIntyre on the episode of SmackDown from the previous week.

