Kingsport, TN

BMA, BOE approves agreement with TNT Sportsplex for DB volleyball practice space

By Slater Teague
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders approved an agreement with a downtown business to provide space for the Dobyns-Bennett High School volleyball team to practice while the Buck Van Huss Dome remains closed.

Both the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Board of Education on Tuesday evening approved an agreement with TNT Sportsplex, a multi-purpose sports facility on Main Street.

Under the agreement, the city will compensate TNT Sportsplex $15 per hour, per court used. TNT Sportsplex will guarantee the sole and exclusive use of at least one but no more than three volleyball courts through October.

The school system may also secure the use of other TNT athletic courts and facilities for other athletic teams’ use.

Earlier this month, school officials decided to close the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett until further notice after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure. School officials said the closure was out of an abundance of caution.

Kingsport City Schools is expecting to receive a final analysis and report on the dome structure in the next two to four weeks.

School officials say they are looking at preparing the former Sullivan North High School for use if necessary.

