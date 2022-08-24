Read full article on original website
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces three new initiatives to elevate teachers and students’ learning
NEW PORT RICHEY — Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders. The proposals include a recruitment initiative targeted to bring retired first responders and retired veterans to the classroom through fee waivers and bonuses; an apprenticeship program that provides bonuses to teachers for mentoring aspiring teachers with an associate’s degree to gain hands-on teaching experience; and a scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in teaching dual enrollment courses on high school campuses.
Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan
Providence’s mayor proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city’s reparations commission. Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spending plan, released Thursday, also calls for using $250,000 in federal money to launch...
Show respect to the taxpayers
FDOT: Future Destruction of Tranquility; NTE: No To Extension. It's unfortunate legislators who continue their efforts to cover the rest of Florida with asphalt and concrete do not understand the words "No Build.” The Coastal Connector, M-CORES and Northern Turnpike Extension (NTE) failed to get support due to lack of need or want.
Local agricultural leader graduates from UF/IFAS Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources
GAINESVILLE — Marshal Sewell, a Levy County resident and U.S. strategic accounts and partnerships manager for Bayer Crop Science, recently graduated from Class XI of the prestigious UF/IFAS Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources (WLIANR) on July 28, capping a multi-year program of learning. Graduation marks the...
Remke voted in fill vacancy on St. Marks City Commission
Over some contentious comments, members of the St. Marks City Commission voted 4-0 at a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 18, at city hall to appoint Stephen Remke to fill Commission Seat 3, a vacancy created by the Aug. 11 death of Mayor Don Grimes. Following the vote to appoint Remke...
Property insurer to exit Florida market
TALLAHASSEE — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed plans...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
