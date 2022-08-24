Read full article on original website
Firefighters respond to downed aircraft in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said it responded to reports of an aircraft going down at Lake Camanche Airstrip on Friday. According to firefighters, crews found a single-engine aircraft a little ways away from the private dirt runway. The aircraft, which was based out of Lodi Airport, had crashed into some trees. […]
Storage building behind Paisano Taqueria catches fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters doused a fire at a storage building along Fruitridge Road Thursday night. Officials said the fire happened behind the storage building behind Paisano Taqueria. The fire didn't extend into the main building and has since been extinguished.
Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
Sean Bernal identified as man killed in attempted robbery-turned shooting near Sacramento casino
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento County Coroner's Office have identified the man killed during an attempted robbery-turned shooting near Sacramento's Capitol Casino Monday morning. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 400-block of N 16th Street near the Capitol Casino...
3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
Vallejo wrong-way truck driver causes fatal crash in Placer County: CHP
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a wrong-way crash Friday afternoon on State Route 89 in Placer County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 43-year-old Vallejo man was driving a white box truck in the area north of Goose Meadows at an […]
2 people arrested after shooting near Ten Ten Room in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been arrested after a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning in Sacramento. Around 1:20 a.m. officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 Block of 10th Street, near Ten Ten Room. No injuries were...
Several people injured in crash along Jackson Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento County Thursday. The crash happened along Jackson Road. According to the CHP, a car pulled out of a driveway, causing vehicles in the westbound lane to stop suddenly. It caused a chain-reaction crash that involved three vehicles. A fourth vehicle that was pulling a trailer swerved into the oncoming lane to miss those in front of him and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle. In total, six people were injured, five of which were children. All six people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. All lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
Man hospitalized after crashing into ambulance in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man is in the hospital after colliding with an ambulance in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on 14th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles – the ambulance and a sedan – were involved.The impact of the crash left the ambulance on its side, and the sedan had significant front-end damage. Police say there were two paramedics inside the ambulance; both weren't hurt in the crash.
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Firefighters retrieve dog from backyard after south Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued a dog that was in the backyard of a south Sacramento home that caught fire early Wednesday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Jola Circle just before 5 a.m. The fire was quickly put out without much visible damage to the home.However, in the backyard of the home was a dog. With the family not home, firefighters have retrieved the dog. It appears to be unhurt and in good spirits. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
West Sacramento Police K-9 Association plans fundraiser for retired police dogs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — K-9s, much like humans after several years on the force, retire. ABC10 spoke with West Sacramento police officer Matthew Montez and his partner, Yoda, to see what happens once his K-9 officer is off the city’s payroll. “While they are employed with the city of...
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
Woman attempts to steal catalytic converter at Delta Shores Walmart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Photos circulating on Facebook show a woman trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. Police say it happened on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. The victim says a bystander who noticed what was happening stepped in and confronted the woman and started taking pictures, which led the woman to jump into a waiting car driven by another person.
Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
