yourbigsky.com
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area
AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Highway Patrol troopers training with less lethal shotguns
BOULDER, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is putting a new tool in the hands of their troopers. Recently, troopers have been training with less lethal shotguns so they have another tool to keep the community safe. "We're doing everything possible so that we would not have to use...
Billings area sees spike in fentanyl overdoses
Officials warned Tuesday there has been a spike in what is believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses in Yellowstone County and the Billings area.
Fairfield Sun Times
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
Cat Country 102.9
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…
Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
These Montana Laws are Weird and Hilarious, But Are They Real?
Every state has some weird laws, you see them all over the Internet on lists from your favorite pop culture websites. But, I wanted to find some of the weirdest, most gut-busting laws in Montana and find out if they're actually real. Would you be fined for the oddest things in Big Sky Country? Let's find out.
We’re Number One! Montana Has Highest Number of These in America
Did you know that Montana is one of the most motorcycle-heavy states in the country?. States With the Most Motorcycles Registrations Per 100,000 People in the U.S. Big Sky Country can boast the most motorcycle registrations per capita in the U.S., according to a recent study released by titlemax.com. The study used the total number of motorcycles registered in each state per 100,000 people.
montanaliving.com
Explore Montana ghost towns
Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
Montana Invests $18 Million for Better Access to Child Care
The State of Montana through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will be using $18 million in ARPA funds to increase access to child care throughout the state. We spoke to Patty Butler, the Early Childhood Services Bureau Chief with DPHHS on Thursday about the new funding.
yourbigsky.com
Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana
Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
Billings police give tips on avoiding road rage
Road Rage is a problem in Billings and police respond to it daily. Nationwide violent encounters are on the rise and what happened on Fourth Avenue North on Saturday is rare.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Head Back To School Safely With These Tips From Montana Highway Patrol!
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are reminding motorists to follow all school bus and school zone traffic laws as students return to the classroom. By simply following the law and taking necessary precautions, motorists can help ensure Montana students get to and...
Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?
Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
Billings Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Downtown
A suspect in a downtown Billings shooting that happened early this morning (Thursday) is still on the loose. According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:15 am Thursday (8/25). When officers...
Cat Country 102.9
