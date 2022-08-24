ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area

AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Highway Patrol troopers training with less lethal shotguns

BOULDER, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is putting a new tool in the hands of their troopers. Recently, troopers have been training with less lethal shotguns so they have another tool to keep the community safe. "We're doing everything possible so that we would not have to use...
MONTANA STATE
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles

It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
MONTANA STATE
Billings, MT
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana

This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
LAUREL, MT
Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…

Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
MONTANA STATE
We’re Number One! Montana Has Highest Number of These in America

Did you know that Montana is one of the most motorcycle-heavy states in the country?. States With the Most Motorcycles Registrations Per 100,000 People in the U.S. Big Sky Country can boast the most motorcycle registrations per capita in the U.S., according to a recent study released by titlemax.com. The study used the total number of motorcycles registered in each state per 100,000 people.
MONTANA STATE
Explore Montana ghost towns

Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
MONTANA STATE
Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana

Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
MONTANA STATE
Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?

Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

