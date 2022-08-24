ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police investigating couple accused of lewd act in stands during A’s baseball game

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyflY_0hSjiyU700

The Oakland A’s have not often been worth watching this baseball season, so two fans allegedly found another way to entertain themselves in the stands a recent home game.

The A’s were playing the Seattle Mariners at the Ring Central Coliseum when a fan in attendance tweeted a video of two spectators allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the far upper corner of cavernous stadium.

The couple were alone in their section, far away from the action on the field. But their alleged actions could have serious consequences. Oakland police said that they are investigating the incident, and if the couple are convicted of a crime, they could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation,” Oakland Police Department Public Information Officer Candace Keas told the television station KRON4 in the Bay Area.

In more positive news for the A’s, they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-3. The A’s are now 45-78 on the year, in last place in the American League West, 33 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#Games Behind#The Oakland A#The Seattle Mariners#Mpsmp4s
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

809K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy