Peta Murgatroyd Gives Fans An Inside Look At Her IVF Embryo Transfer Process: 'Crossing My Fingers This Will Work'

Peta Murgatroyd invited her fans to get an inside look at her IVF embryo transfer process.

The 36-year-old documented the experience in an Instagram video on Monday, August 22, giving fans insight into her entire day, which started with the moment she woke up alongside her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy , and their 5-year-old son, Shai .

"I tried to make this morning normal," the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned one of the videos. "I wanted to keep the vibes calm, the pressure low and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos."

The choreographer continued, "I showered, made coffee, we played Shai's favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day."

Murgatroyd also spent some time at the beach with her 42-year-old husband, calling the place her " healing ground." The actress continued, "I cleared my mind [there]. I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I'm good and ready to go. I said my little prayers and we got on with our drive."

In the "transfer day part 2" video , the actress took viewers inside the fertility clinic . Once there, she laid on a bed wearing a surgical mask, telling viewers that the drugs "just hit." She sang and even quipped that the speculum tool was her "enemy."

MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY & PETA MURGATROYD MAKE FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE AT 2022 ESPY AWARDS SINCE SHARING FERTILITY STRUGGLES — PICS

"Next time I get on here, I'm gonna be pregnant," she declared. "This one is gonna stick."

The Burn the Floor alum noted that the entire experience was wild — something she's still processing one day at a time. She added that she loved talking to fans and taking them for the ride, telling them, "Please stay with me, I need the love."

Murgatroyd had revealed earlier in 2022 that she had suffered three miscarriages over the past two years. "I don't have any other words but hope and positivity," she said on her IVF plans. "I'm crossing my fingers that this is going to work."

The Faith Hope Love star also thanked her doctor in a separate emotional Instagram post. "You never made me feel like I was broken," she wrote . "Instead, you gave me a solution and you ultimately gave me my sanity… Whatever the outcome may be, I am so grateful."