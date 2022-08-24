Read full article on original website
Bottineau’s Gabe Nero commits to Minot State football
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Bottineau senior Gabe Nero announced his commitment Thursday morning to attend and play football at Minot State University next year. He said the Beavers plan to use him at defensive end. “It’s just a great program. The coaches were really nice to me about everything and...
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
Minot man killed in rollover crash
WATFORD CITY, - A Minot man died in a rollover crash early Friday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A media release says the 24-year-old lost control on a curve on 28th St NW in rural McKenzie County, about miles east of Watford City. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he rolled into a ditch and hit a fence.
Options for students as Minot Public Schools restart paid lunches
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools have returned to paid lunches this year after two years free. Students can go up to $15 into debt on the account before the school reaches out to parents for a payment plan. Even then students still have access to the regular lunch options instead of receiving a PB&J alternative meal.
Minot woman sentenced on lesser charge in connection to fatal shooting
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have ordered a Minot woman to serve 18 months in prison, in connection with the February shooting death of a 42-year-old man, after she agreed to cooperate with investigators. Prosecutors had charged 35-year-old Whitney Racine with accomplice to murder, in the death of...
UPDATE: Hwy 52 reopens following foggy multi-vehicle pileup near Sawyer
SAWYER, N.D. (KMOT) UPDATE 3:45 P.M.: Highway 52 reopened to traffic, as of roughly 1:30 p.m., according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL STORY 11 A.M.: A pileup involving at least a dozen vehicles in dense fog between Velva and Sawyer shut down Highway 52 Thursday morning, though no one suffered major injuries, according to the Ward County Sheriff and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
