Navy announces Office of Force Resiliency as push toward cultural change

By Ciara White-Sparks
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
The Department of the Navy renamed the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office to the "Office of Force Resiliency" on August 23.

This change is being implemented to better reflect the expanded role in the implementation and oversight of Department-wide prevention and response efforts.

“Force readiness and resilience begin and end with our people,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “This re-branding reflects an important modernization in our thinking about the cultural challenges facing our military and is crucial to sustaining an inclusive culture of dignity and respect, intolerant of violence in all its forms."

The office will continue to confront sexual assault and harassment prevention and response, advocate for survivor-centered policies and promote resilience and suicide prevention through integrated programs, policies, leadership development, and oversight activities.

Recent studies show that environments that are permissive to sexual harassment, gender discrimination, lack of responsibility and intervention, lack of respect and cohesion, and workplace hostility pose a higher risk for destructive outcomes.

Now the Office of Force Resiliency will continue to offer tools, resources, policy, and oversight to address the harmful behaviors and attitudes that erode trust and readiness.

“The DON is making a historic shift from primarily focusing on survivor support to prioritizing prevention of destructive behaviors,” said Andrea N. Goldstein.

To learn more about the DON OFR and its immediate priorities click here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
