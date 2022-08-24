ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HBO Max VP Nikki Reed Exits Amid Layoffs

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OGMj_0hSjipXa00

EXCLUSIVE : About 70 people, or 14% of the programming operation overseen by HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, were laid off last week as part of cost-cutting across Warner Bros. Discovery. At the time, only the departures of the heads of departments that were worst hit — all of them on the HBO Max side — were made public, including Jennifer O’Connell EVP, Non-Fiction & Live-Action Family Originals. Now names of other executives who are leaving as part of the restructuring and staff reductions are starting to trickle out.

One of them is respected kids development exec Nikki Reed who was VP Kids and Family Scripted Originals. She was part of O’Connell’s team that has been disbanded as HBO Max pulled back dramatically on kids programming and live-action family originals.

Reed joined HBO Max in 2019, ahead of HBO’s 2020 launch, to lead original scripted programming in the kids and family space. Before that, she was VP Original Series Development at Nickelodeon and worked at Disney where she was responsible for development of live-action series for Disney Channel and Disney XD, including Shake It Up, Lab Rats and Girl Meets World. She also ID’d the Hyperion book series that served as the inspiration for Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise.

Her credits including exec producing the Mark Wahlberg pic Invincible and developing National Treasure and The Kid while at Junction Entertainment.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ Filmmakers On Fallout From WBD Axing DC Pic: Studio Promptly Took All Their Footage

Weeks after HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl was canceled by the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in an interview with French outlet Skript that the studio promptly prevented them from accessing the pic’s footage after unplugging the movie during post-production. Fallah said, “I went on the server… Everything was gone.” El Arbi added: “We were like, ‘F*cking sh*t!’ All the scenes with Batman in them!” As Deadline first told you, both filmmakers were in Morocco for El Arbi’s wedding when they first learned the bad news about Batgirl. “The guys from Warners told us it was not...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Trump Calls For McConnell To Be Replaced “Immediately” As Spat Between GOP Leaders Widens

Former President Donald Trump, the de-facto leader of the Republican Party, today called for the ouster of his party’s most powerful elected official: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky). “Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Trump wrote in a statement. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!” Trump calls on Mitch McConnell to step down or be replaced as Senate Republican Leader. pic.twitter.com/kAQwtccC7e — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2022 Trump’s anti-McConnell...
POTUS
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Reed
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Mark Wahlberg
IndieWire

TIFF Honoring Brendan Fraser for His Performance in ‘The Whale’

Nineties icon Brendan Fraser is making a career-comeback turn with his performance as a 600-pound man in Darren Aronofsky’s drama “The Whale.” As the A24 release heads into the fall season with turns at major festivals like Venice and Toronto, the latter is honoring the actor with a Tribute Award for Performance on September 11. With a career spanning more than three decades, Fraser has received recognition for his work by both critics and fellow actors, from starring in indie films to heading up “The Mummy” franchise. Notably, Fraser has dual Canadian-American citizenship. Also receiving a TIFF Tribute Award this year will...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Linus Celebrities#Linus Business#Entertain#Business Economics#Layoffs#Hbo Max Vp#Disney Channel#Junction Entertainment
Deadline

‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Ashes Will Be Flown Into Space As Part Of Memorial Mission

The ashes of actors Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Nurse Chapel), and the TV series creator Gene Roddenberry and visual-effects wiz Douglas Trumbull are headed into outer space. The ashes and DNA from the iconic actors will be part of a special “Enterprise mission,” according to space and astronomy news site Universe Today. The samples will fly “beyond the moon” on the flight, which will take place at a future date to be determined. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA’s future Artemis 1 flights....
SCIENCE
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Deadline

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
NFL
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
Deadline

Scott Caan To Star In Fox’s Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan has been tapped as the male lead opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, sources tell Deadline. Written by Eisendrath, Alert is about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Keaton’s First Win

Last Year’s Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “American Crime Story” is the only series to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category more than once, so there is a chance that Clive Owen could keep that streak going by being recognized for performance as President Bill Clinton in “Impeachment.” Notable Ineligible Series: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Sets New Eight-Part Series ‘Rivals’ Based On Jilly Cooper’s Popular Novel

Disney+ has greenlit a new eight-part series titled Rivals, based on the popular novel by British author Jilly Cooper. Set in the fictional upper-class county of Rutshire, Rivals dives headfirst into the cutthroat world of independent television in 1986 when a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over: ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, and notorious womanizer Rupert Campbell-Black, and his Rutshire neighbor Tony Baddingham, controller of the independent TV franchise Corinium Television. As tensions rise and rivalries deepen, there are spilled secrets, forged alliances, and snatched liaisons that draw wives, lovers, colleagues, friends, and families into their battle. “The combination...
TV SERIES
E! News

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins

Watch: Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU" Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy