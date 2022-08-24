ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia golf course reopens after $7.5M in improvements

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A west suburban golf course has reopened as “new and improved” after being closed for more than a season.

Settler’s Hill Golf Course in Batavia was built in 1988 on a landfill. According to Monica Meyers, executive director of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, it was badly in need of upgrades.

“You can imagine having a course on landfill. You get some interesting earth-shifting and settling,” she said.

The course was closed all last year and had a “soft” re-opening a couple of weeks ago after $7.5 million in improvements. They include a double-row, on-demand irrigation system and underground drainage that allows the course to quickly dry out.

There is also a new driving range, a new practice green and a learning center that includes a four-hole course for practicing iron shots.

Still to come, Meyers says, is a new clubhouse where the ninth and 18th holes will finish.

Meyers said the Forest Preserve District did “a lot of soul-searching” before deciding to renovate Settler’s Hill as a golf course. She says the district had considered converting it into a nature trail but realized there was enough usage by golfers as well as revenues every year to the district.

Chicago, IL
