How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
More Democrats piling onto Biden over $300 billion student loan handouts: 'Not how I would have done it'
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden's massive $300 billion student debt handout continued growing Thursday with the addition of another vulnerable House member facing a tough re-election battle in this year's midterm elections. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., disagreed with Biden's...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
WATCH: Biden Fires Back When Asked if Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘Unfair’
President Joe Biden had a retort ready to go on Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether his new student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to those who had already paid their college tuition debts. After officially unveiling the plan that would forgive as much as $20,000 for most student loan holders and cancel over $300 billion in debt, Biden began walking out of the White House’s Roosevelt Room when ABC News correspondent Karen Travers shouted out a question. “Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” Travers asked, prompting the...
President Biden's Approval Rating Is on the Rise, Reaching Highest Percentage Since Early June
President Joe Biden is slowly earning back Americans' trust after a series of legislative wins by the Democrat-controlled Congress boosted his party's enthusiasm. According to a new opinion poll by Reuters and Ipsos, Biden's approval rating has risen to 41%, the highest number he's seen since early June. The president...
Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear
Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
Washington Examiner
Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
Pollster Nate Silver admits Biden’s student loan handout is ‘transactional’ policy to buy Democratic votes
On Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver claimed President Joe Biden’s student loan handout was a "transactional" policy primarily favoring young, educated Democrats. He added the point that Trump enacted the same "transactional" style of policy with his tax cuts, though conservatives on Twitter disagreed. Silver’s initial...
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
Elite Daily
That $10K+ Of Canceled Student Debt Means These Former Students Can Follow Their Dreams
If you were already beginning to sweat thinking about your student loan payments resuming on Sept. 1 for the first time in two years, you may be wiping your brow and breathing a sigh of relief. On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced that the moratorium will now be extended for the fifth time, and will continue until Dec. 31. But the thing that makes this pause on repayments, interest, and collections even bigger? This time, it includes debt cancellation.
Here's who is eligible for Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to erase thousands of dollars in student loans for borrowers, aiming to help more than 40 million Americans who owe a combined $1.7 trillion in debt. Student debt has soared in recent decades as rising higher education costs have far outpaced inflation. And...
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
White House leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000
White House officials have been weighing -- and leaning toward -- the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower tied to an income threshold, CNN has learned.According to multiple sources familiar with the discussions, the plan is designed to offer the forgiveness to individuals who earn less than $125,000 per year.In addition to that baseline of student loan debt forgiveness for individuals who fall under a certain income level, administration officials have also recently discussed the possibility of additional forgiveness for specific subsets of the population, according to sources familiar with internal discussions in the administration.The announcement could come as early...
bloomberglaw.com
Biden Student-Loan Relief Draws Scrutiny for Leaning on Covid-19
Attorneys skeptical about legal justification to forgive loans. ‘s move to forgive billions in student loans, as part of his administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is drawing the same sort of legal scrutiny he’s received for policy changes he made without specific permission from Congress. Biden’s student...
Biden's student loan test
In deciding to cancel some student loan debt, President Biden is carrying out a campaign promise that could leave progressive and working-class Democrats unsatisfied. Driving the news: White House officials have told congressional allies that the president plans to cancel $10,000 in debt for many Americans, with an announcement expected today, according to people familiar with the matter.
Cheers and jeers for Biden's student debt forgiveness program while White House turns to DACA
Reaction to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive some student debt has been mixed. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports and joins Errol Barnett and Anne-Marie Green to discuss student loan forgiveness, the release of key economic indicators and the administration's move to codify DACA, a program for people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
CBS News
