Northampton, MA

90s themed concert held at Look Park supporting local arts

By Brett Willand
 4 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrating 32 years of bringing the community together through the support of music.

The Annual Performance Live Tribute Music Fundraiser was held Tuesday evening, rain or shine. The concert theme was 90’s themed this year and is held every year to raise funds to support arts enrichment in the Northampton Public Schools.

The following groups performed at the event as specific 90’s bands:

  • The Down By The Bay State Band as Raffi
  • Donut Kings as The Lemonheads
  • Lisa Bastoni and Corey Laitman as Indigo Girls
  • Bombtrack as Rage Against The Machine
  • Lo Fine as Cracker
  • Hidden Skyline as Screaming Trees
  • The Musical Chairs as Pavement
  • Mood Ring as Destiny’s Child
  • Gundy+MCB as Weezer
  • Carinae as The Flaming Lips
  • Sun Parade as Elliot Smith
  • Bunnies as They Might Be Giants
  • Winterpills as The Sundays
  • Spanish For Hitchhiking as Pearl Jam
  • Thee Arcadians as Oasis
  • Free Range Cats as Radiohead
  • Bigger Stars as Jane’s Addiction
  • Soul Magnets as Ms. Lauryn Hill
  • The Bombastics as The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
  • Problem With Dragons as Nirvana

“It gets the community together, ticket prices are really low and we give away free tickets. It brings everyone out to enjoy their friends and family and playing awesome songs on stage,” said Brian Foote, Executive Director of Northampton Arts Council.

If you missed the concert and would like to donate to the arts enrichment program, the Northampton Arts Council website allows you to donate .

