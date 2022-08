ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...

ORANGE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO