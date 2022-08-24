Read full article on original website
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Zyonna Fellows is riding high on confidence in her fifth year with Arizona volleyball
Confidence is the word everyone uses when they refer to fifth-year senior Zyonna Fellows these days. Seeing her on the volleyball court proves it, but so does just sitting and talking to her. A player who spent her first four years at Arizona as a woman of few words was open and talkative on Wednesday as she discussed her final year of college volleyball.
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona forward Kim Aiken Jr. transfers to New Mexico State, per report
Remember the short-lived Kim Aiken Jr. era at Arizona? It’s understandable if you don’t, since he only played seven games for the Wildcats early last season before disappearing. While we still don’t know what caused his departure from the UA, we do know where he’s ended up: about...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football 2022 season win predictions
Training camp is over for the Arizona Wildcats, who in less than two weeks will begin the 2022 season with a trip to San Diego State. After that follows a pair of challenging nonconference home games before Pac-12 play kicks off in late September. According to DraftKings, the UA’s projected...
arizonawildcats.com
The Thunderbirds Make History With Golf Facility Gift
Arizona Athletics' announcement of its new, state-of-the-art facility for its women's and men's golf programs was historic in a number of ways. The $14.86 million dollar project will give Arizona's elite golf teams an official home at Tucson Country Club. It was a powerful display by generous supporters who made the project a reality. It also marked a historic first for one of those key supporters of the project.
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
azdesertswarm.com
New roles help Arizona soccer get different results early in the season
The transformation of Arizona soccer under second-year head coach Becca Moros is an ongoing project. To get where they want to be, several Wildcats are taking on new responsibilities and learning to play in different ways. Two of those doing the most in this regard have been around the longest.
Eastern Progress
Former Arizona Wildcats support-staffer Kaila Chizer dies at 26
Kaila Chizer, who spent the 2021-22 season as a support-staffer under UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes, died Tuesday. She was 26. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office said Chizer said died of natural causes due to "subarachnoid hemorrhage due to ruptured intracranial aneurysm," according to a report from Houston's KTRK-TV. The television station said Chizer's body was found inside her car outside a 24-Hour Fitness. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the station said.
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
arizonasports.com
ASU names new multi-purpose arena, Coyotes home Mullett Arena
Arizona State University announced in a dedication ceremony Tuesday that its new multi-purpose facility that will temporarily host the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes will be called Mullett Arena. The rink/practice area that will also host the Sun Devils hockey team will be called the Mountain America Community Iceplex. The name...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife
It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
AdWeek
Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor Tucson shooting victims
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Friday due to the lives lost in a shooting in Tucson on Thursday, according to a press release. Four people were killed in an apartment complex, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez. Martinez...
Phoenix New Times
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
KTAR.com
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
Phoenix New Times
'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU
Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson considering pay plan for Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Colorado River is failing much faster than anticipated which is one reason Tucson is rethinking its verbal agreement to leave a large portion of water it doesn’t need in Lake Mead rather than pump it to Tucson. Last May, the mayor and council...
