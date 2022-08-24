ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Spit Hood#Ctv News
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Black Enterprise

Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
The Independent

Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man

An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
