'Servant leadership means stepping up when called' | MSCS issues statement following Dr. Joris Ray's resignation amid misconduct scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering received $5,000 for it’s STEM program with the help of their science instructor Cameron Cooley. "We have programs at MASE that are pretty broad and expose students to science and engineering but this will allow students to get a deeper look at what's there. We're hoping we have more students organically motivated to follow STEM careers," Cooley said.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO