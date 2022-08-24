'Servant leadership means stepping up when called' | MSCS issues statement following Dr. Joris Ray's resignation amid misconduct scandal

Read full article on original website
Dr. Joris Ray resigns as MSCS superintendent, ending misconduct investigation | Here's what led to the decision, and what's next for the district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, who has held the position since 2019, resigned from the position during a specially-called meeting of the Memphis-Shelby County School Board Tuesday, ending an investigation into his alleged personal misconduct. Eight school board members voted to accept the...
Future county commissioners silent on 'private' meeting with leaders, including Clerk Wanda Halbert
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is still nowhere to be found, days after the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office said she went AWOL. Her office is closed as her staff is getting caught up on a backlog of work. During this time, Halbert was in Jamaica, a decision that’s been heavily criticized by many.
City won't get involved in dispute between Memphis in May and River Parks Partnership, says mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday the City of Memphis would not intervene in the dispute between Memphis in May officials and the Memphis River Parks Partnership. In a statement sent to ABC24, Mayor Strickland said, “Constant bickering between MIM and MRPP is not acceptable and...
'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
How the bail system is changing for those facing charges in Shelby County courts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is instituting a new bail process for those facing charges, which its creators said will make it “one of the fairest in the nation.”. The Shelby County Commission approved the resolution for the new bail hearing courtroom earlier this month. Read the resolution HERE.
Opinion | The Shelby County Clerk’s office needs what it currently does not have: competent leadership | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tone deaf, out of touch, uncaring, lack of empathy: all are terms often used to describe someone holding an important position but just doesn’t get it. And all of them accurately describe embattled Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. I have done at least three commentaries...
'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
Law enforcement officers justified in 3 deadly shootings in 2021: DA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in three separate deadly shootings of fleeing felons last year, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Friday. In two incidents, officers were hit or nearly hit by the suspects' cars, while in the third,...
Memphis City Council has 30 days to fill vacant seat for District 4
Former Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen resigned after winning the Shelby County Circuit Court race. Now, the council must fill the position for the next two months until November elections. So what do community members want from their next city council member?. Pride has a backing like no other. “I have lived...
One year later: Event to be held to remember Collierville mass shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville will be remembering the tragic grocery store shooting that happened a year ago next month. The Collierville Strong Remembrance will honor Olivia King, who died in the shooting, as well as the survivors. According to the town, there will be a program...
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates after man was shot in Northaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Northaven. Deputies were called to the scene in the 5000 block of Bitter Creek Dr. about 9:20 a.m. That’s not far from North Watkins. Investigators said the victim, whose...
Rhodes College professor leads free Memphis healthcare clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 700,000 Tennessee residents uninsured in 2020, the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis is aiming to provide care for the people at a high risk for not getting healthcare. A Rhodes College professor is at the heart of this initiative. Peter Hossler, the...
MPD officer locates crashed car after hearing shots he thought were meant for him | Suspect in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has one person in custody after a suspect fired shots, crashed a vehicle, and went airborne, slamming into a pole. The car landed on top of a vehicle on the Toyota dealership lot located at 7370 Winchester Rd. Don Crow Assistant Chief of...
Tennessee Comptroller's Office describes temporary Shelby County Clerk's Office closures as 'unusual'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines again packed out at Shelby County Clerk's Office locations across the Memphis area Friday. They'll be closed for a week starting Monday, meaning customers will have just three business days left in the month to get new license plates or renewed tags when those locations reopen August 29.
M.A.S.E teacher wins $5,000 towards more STEM opportunities for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering received $5,000 for it’s STEM program with the help of their science instructor Cameron Cooley. "We have programs at MASE that are pretty broad and expose students to science and engineering but this will allow students to get a deeper look at what's there. We're hoping we have more students organically motivated to follow STEM careers," Cooley said.
How MATA plans to spend nearly $140 million in federal grants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), is getting a big chunk of money from the federal government. MATA has received four grants from the Department of Transportation, totaling $139.8 million, which MATA said is the largest federal investments it has received in its 47-year history. MATA...
Christian Brothers University nursing program heading into year two of success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nursing shortage brewed around the United States even before the COVID pandemic, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reporting just over a 5% enrollment increase in 2019. Looking back, that seemed good at the time, but with COVID-19, the increase just hasn’t been...
Senatobia Elementary teachers honored for commitment to the science of reading
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senatobia Elementary School in north Mississippi received a special honor Tuesday. The school was honored by the Mississippi Board of Education as an Emerging Science of Reading School. “In a nutshell, what it is, is they have changed their instructional practices to be in alignment with...
