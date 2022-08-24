ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Waters, Burton head to November runoff for Jacksonville Sheriff

By Steven Ponson
 2 days ago
Jacksonville FL — On election night Tuesday, none of the candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff received 50% +1 of the vote meaning the race will head to a runoff in November between Republican TK Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton. During comments, Tuesday night both candidates say are looking ahead to November.

During election night, Burton spoke first.

“To the citizens of Duval County, I will lead from the front, I will be visible, accessible, and accountable to you. I will enforce the law. I will protect your rights”. Burton says.

Moments later TK Waters spoke to supporters. He says his campaign will carry the momentum into the November election.

“We’re gonna run our race with integrity as we have done, we’re gonna remain professional as we have done”. Waters says.

This special election came about when Mike Williams retired amid a controversial move to Nassau County.

The winner of the race for sheriff will take over for the rest of William’s term which ends at the end of June.

