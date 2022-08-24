ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 15

Related
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Civil Rights#New Mexico Customs#New Mexican#Cbp
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

Cowboys For Trump leader fighting to keep job in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. Three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from being commissioner of Otero County’s 2nd district for the rest of his term. Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican, is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy