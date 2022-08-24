Read full article on original website
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
American teenager arrested trying to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl across Texas border
A 16-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested by federal law enforcement officers in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend for attempting to smuggle enough fentanyl to kill more than 3 million people into the United States from Mexico.
Thousands of 'rainbow fentanyl' pills seized as authorities warn of possible new 'trend' targeting kids
Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona seized more than 15,000 fentanyl pills that were strapped to a person's legs on Wednesday, and one official says that it could be the start of a trend targeting younger people. The "candy"-looking pills were seized in Arizona at the Nogales Port of...
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Three New Mexico Poachers Convicted for Using Attack Dogs to Take Down Elk, 17 Total Charges
A New Mexico court has convicted three poachers in the southern part of the state after they used attack dogs for hunting elk illegally. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a judge convicted Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte, and Jenna Livers on a total of 17 counts related to the illegal poaching of elk and deer.
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the Case
In October 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer— was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin who was holding a prop revolver loaded with live ammunition as the western Rust was being filmed. Her death has been ruled as accidental by the Medical Investigator, but a great deal of controversy still surrounds the case.
FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes
The FBI told a federal magistrate judge that it intended to open hundreds of safe deposit boxes seized during a March 2021 raid in order to inventory the items inside—but new evidence shows that federal agents were plotting all along to use the operation as an opportunity to forfeit cash and other valuables.
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
House Republicans demand answers on policy allowing illegal immigrants on planes with warrants for ID
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans on Tuesday are calling for the Biden administration to provide additional information on what they call an "extremely troubling" policy that allows illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID. Two dozen Republicans, led by Rep. Andy Biggs,...
State police seize 257 armored vehicles from drug cartels
Authorities say they have seized 257 armored vehicles from organized criminal groups in the past four years, most of which have been dismantled in government impound lots.
1.57 million fentanyl pills and other drugs found in trailer crossing Mexico border
A trailer filled with 1.57 million fentanyl pills, 114 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, and two pounds of fentanyl powder was busted trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
Cowboys For Trump leader fighting to keep job in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. Three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from being commissioner of Otero County’s 2nd district for the rest of his term. Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican, is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday.
A Maryland police officer fired 4 times was federally indicted on charges that he used excessive force and lied about it
Ex-officer Philip Dupree is accused of violating a man's civil rights during a 2019 traffic stop and making up a justification for why he did it, feds say.
