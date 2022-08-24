Read full article on original website
Peoria Irish Fest strives to connect community with Irish culture
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last weekend of August in Peoria means three days of Irish fun at the riverfront. The 42nd annual Peoria Irish Fest features three stages with Irish rock bands, traditional Irish bands, Irish dancers and storytellers. There are five bars, Irish food and drinks, vendors and an area for children called “Wee Folk.”
Family of Jelani Day to launch foundation in his name
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One year later, the family of Jelani Day will celebrate the memory of his life with a foundation launching in his name. The “All-White Gala” will take place on Aug. 27 on the campus of Illinois State University. Day was an ISU graduate...
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
Two injured in Peoria shooting Friday
PEORIA. Ill. (WMBD) — Two individuals were injured after a shooting near Kansas Street and Wisconsin Avenue Friday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, One victim was grazed in the head at approximately 9 p.m. a second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Dunlap Days kicks off Thursday at North Park
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent. Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth. “Getting the community to come together...
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
Open for Business: Dunlap bridal boutique puts focus on body positivity
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) – Rachel O’Kane is making the process of saying yes to the dress more body positive. After working in corporate retail for 20 years, O’Kane decided to open Down the Aisle Bridal Shop in Dunlap, back in February. “I knew I wanted to do...
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: Finding Purpose Through Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another level of pain hits as one year later, Carmen is no closer to finding out what happened to the Illinois State University graduate student. “It’s the same set of eyes doing the same set of things so I’m going to get the same results.“
Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A smoke detector alerted Peorians of a house fire Friday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on E. Virginia Avenue near E. McClure Ave. for reports of smoke in the building. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
Victim of early morning Peoria stabbing in critical condition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in critical condition after Peoria police found them with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2100 block of N. Linn Street for a stabbing victim, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers found a man with apparent stab wounds.
Get your basement in tip-top shape with Force Basement
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again.
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
How to find what amount of student loan forgiveness you’ll receive
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent announcement from the Biden administration for loan forgiveness has some celebrating the student debt relief, but an important question to ask is how do you apply – and what can you do to make sure your student loan forgiveness doesn’t slip through the cracks.
