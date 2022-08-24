ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Miami Herald

Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34

State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Washington Examiner

‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters

Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
POLITICO

After Florida's frantic primary, the main event is here

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. It was 30 years ago this morning that Hurricane Andrew slammed into Florida, ultimately destroying more than 49,000 homes and killing dozens of people. Get to work— Democrats and Republicans are wasting little time basking in the afterglow of the primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
