Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Thunderstorms Friday afternoon, sunny for the weekend
No change for R.I. or Bristol County in SE MA. but Tuesday rainfall not represented with this graphic. Rainfall only through Monday contributes to the new update. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Increasing humidity by morning. Mid to upper 60s. Friday, morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and a chance for thunderstorms....
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in southeastern Mass. and parts of RI
One of the highest rain totals so far is in Rehoboth, which saw over seven inches of rain in three hours. Despite much of Massachusetts experiencing a drought, heavy rain hit southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday, causing some flash flooding. The National Weather Service announced a flash...
Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday
The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Drought leads to dormant grass, impacting local turf farmers and landscapers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although Mother Nature opened the floodgates recently for some in Southern New England, it has undoubtedly been a dry summer, and your lawns back that up. Is it dead, or is it dormant? That’s the question many of us without sprinklers or under water restrictions...
capecoddaily.com
Strong thunderstorms affecting parts of Cape Cod
Special Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 543 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 645 PM EDT… At 543 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Provincetown, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 […] The post Strong thunderstorms affecting parts of Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
I-195 reopens after flooding strands drivers
A portion of I-195 West in East Providence was shut down for hours on Tuesday due to flooding.
Turnto10.com
Much-needed rain causes traffic, flooding issues across Rhode Island
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Much-needed rain on Tuesday afternoon caused unwanted traffic and flooding issues across the Ocean State. Traffic was backed up for hours in several areas across Rhode Island as standing water covered Interstate 195 near the Taunton Ave exit in East Providence, causing major delays. I-195...
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
nbcboston.com
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
Great Holy Ghost Feast kicks off in Fall River
The annual celebration, which runs through Sunday, began in 1986 and is one of the largest Azorean celebrations in the world.
Turnto10.com
Transportation officials cite 'extraordinary' amount of rain for Interstate 195 flooding
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that an "extraordinary" amount of rain in a short amount of time was to blame for flooding on Interstate 195 west in East Providence that blocked traffic. Providence-bound traffic was stopped for about 2 hours Tuesday when water inundated the highway under...
Details Emerging About Fall River’s First-Ever Winter Wonderland
Fall River's Kennedy Park will be twinkling this holiday season with the arrival of the first ever Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. Plans are still in the early stages, but the event sounds like the festive family fun Spindle City residents have been looking for. With holiday light events everywhere...
Outage Map: Check to See Where the Power is Out in Worcester
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is reporting a significant power outage and the City is working closely with National Grid to restore power as soon as possible. A power outage map is available here from National Grid. According to National Grid, as of 7 PM on Tuesday, nearly 2,300...
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
Turnto10.com
Volunteers needed for return of Rhode Island Folk Festival this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Folk Festival will be held at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on Sunday, and organizers are looking for volunteers. The celebration was formerly known as the Providence Folk Festival. Over forty acts are set to perform from noon through 6...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts' second largest city urges indoor water limits
(AP) — The second largest city in Massachusetts is urging residents to limit indoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. MORE DROUGHT COVERAGE: Most of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is in extreme drought. The city of Worcester on Monday declared drought as city reservoirs dipped...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Attleboro (MA)
In the Providence metropolitan area, Attleboro is a growing city, home to 50,000 people on the MA-RI state line. For decades Attleboro was known as the Jewelry Capital of the World, thanks to a metalwork industry led by the L.G. Balfour Company, which was founded here in 1913. Throughout that...
Turnto10.com
All-female sailing crew stops in Newport, inspires girls to sail
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — It's not everyday you see an all-female sailing crew and girls in Newport are now getting the chance to see one in action. The Maiden docked at the Newport Shipyard on Thursday with the goal of showing girls they can do the same. Connecticut native...
Comments / 1