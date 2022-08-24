ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thunderstorms Friday afternoon, sunny for the weekend

No change for R.I. or Bristol County in SE MA. but Tuesday rainfall not represented with this graphic. Rainfall only through Monday contributes to the new update. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Increasing humidity by morning. Mid to upper 60s. Friday, morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and a chance for thunderstorms....
ENVIRONMENT
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
Boston

Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday

The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Strong thunderstorms affecting parts of Cape Cod

Special Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 543 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 645 PM EDT… At 543 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Provincetown, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 […] The post Strong thunderstorms affecting parts of Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Much-needed rain causes traffic, flooding issues across Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Much-needed rain on Tuesday afternoon caused unwanted traffic and flooding issues across the Ocean State. Traffic was backed up for hours in several areas across Rhode Island as standing water covered Interstate 195 near the Taunton Ave exit in East Providence, causing major delays. I-195...
JOHNSTON, RI
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence

Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street

BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours. 
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts' second largest city urges indoor water limits

(AP) — The second largest city in Massachusetts is urging residents to limit indoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. MORE DROUGHT COVERAGE: Most of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is in extreme drought. The city of Worcester on Monday declared drought as city reservoirs dipped...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Attleboro (MA)

In the Providence metropolitan area, Attleboro is a growing city, home to 50,000 people on the MA-RI state line. For decades Attleboro was known as the Jewelry Capital of the World, thanks to a metalwork industry led by the L.G. Balfour Company, which was founded here in 1913. Throughout that...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

All-female sailing crew stops in Newport, inspires girls to sail

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — It's not everyday you see an all-female sailing crew and girls in Newport are now getting the chance to see one in action. The Maiden docked at the Newport Shipyard on Thursday with the goal of showing girls they can do the same. Connecticut native...
NEWPORT, RI

