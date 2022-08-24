Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Packers make their first surprise cut of the summer
In order to get down to 80 players, the Green Bay Packers have made a surprise cut. A week ago, Vernon Scott looked set to become the Packers’ No. 3 safety behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Now, he has surprisingly been released. According to Matt Schneidman of...
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Bears' updated 80-man roster following second round of cuts
The Chicago Bears have trimmed their roster to 80 players following the second round of roster cuts. Chicago made several moves, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle LaCale London, fullback Jake Bargas and terminating the contract of offensive tackle Julien Davenport. With that in mind, here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay Packers schedule: Regular season begins with classic rivalry matchup against Vikings
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sept.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.
Albert Breer thinks there is ‘internal questioning’ of Patriots’ approach
"We’ve been trained to think that Bill is going to pull rabbits out of his hat, right? Is he? Or was that Brady?" As the Patriots prepare for the start of the 2022 season, the team faces question marks in all phases of the game. According to one NFL reporter, some of the question marks are also emanating from “inside the locker room.”
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Would WR Antonio Brown be a good fit for Bears?
Brown, 34, has more left in the tank. Before his meltdown with the Bucs last season, he had 42 catches for 545 yards paired with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. Over 12 seasons, nine with the Steelers, he has 928 catches for 12,291 yards and 83 TD catches. Chicago...
Packers sitting 25 players, including Christian Watson, in preseason finale vs. Chiefs
While the entire suited up and warmed up Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers are sitting 25 players – including quarterback Aaron Rodgers – in the preseason final against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Matt LaFleur determined earlier this week that his important veteran starters wouldn’t play. The...
Teven Jenkins is 'seizing an opportunity' with Bears
Four weeks after his future with the Bears was in jeopardy, second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is in line to start for the team at right guard.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Players To Watch Against The Bears
The Cleveland Browns have just one more preseason game to play before kickoff next month. They will be hosting the Chicago Bears this Saturday for the final exhibition game. This final exhibition will help coaches to determine a decision on who is making the team and who will be cut before this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Packers center JC Tretter retiring from NFL
Center JC Tretter, a draft pick of the Green Bay Packers who played four seasons in Green Bay, is retiring from the NFL at the age of 31. The nine-year veteran announced his retirement in a post on Twitter on Thursday morning. “I’ve been lucky to meet so many amazing...
Rookie Fit Preview: Chicago Bulls
Bulls rookie could find minutes due to positional flexibility, and unfortunate injuries.
Comments / 0