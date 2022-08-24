ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
JC Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas carjacking suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just before 1p.m. Tuesday, the Montgomery County Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred at the Elk City Lake Overlook NW of Independence, Kansas, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime#Kbi
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ottawa Co. jail inmates riot, Parsons bomb suspect charged, and Kansas abortion vote affirmed

MIAMI, Okla. – There were reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening. Authorities say three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties. Authorities dismissed several supporting police agencies, but they were called back after inmates set a trash can on fire. The fire was put out safely. Click here for more details as this story develops.
MIAMI, OK
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown

Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
CHERRYVALE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.  Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation

ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
ANDERSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville's Roesky Named Kansas EMT of the Year

Coffeyville’s Bob Roesky has been named Kansas EMT of the Year. Roesky received the award at the Kansas EMS Association’s Annual Conference and Expo held in Mulvane. Roesky is a retired 30 plus year veteran of the Coffeyville Fire Department where he came up through the ranks to be named Chief in 2016 before his retirement in 2019.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
JOPLIN, MO
Z94

This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.

I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy