State College, PA

State College

PennDOT Explains Timing of Atherton Street Work, Upcoming Schedule

With the latest phase of PennDOT’s Atherton Street project now fully underway, many community members have questioned the timing of a road closure for a heavily traveled area in downtown State College. The reason, a PennDOT official said on Tuesday morning, is mostly due to supply chain issues and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
City
State College, PA
State College

Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location

Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

College Township looking for solutions for after-dark park usage

STATE COLLEGE — Over the past two years, College Township has received increased reports of “nefarious activities” in Dalevue Park after dark. From Aug. 3, 2020, to June 13, 2022, there were at least 17 complaints made to the State College Police Department concerning activity after dark at the park, which is located near Lemont at 413 Goldfinch Lane.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Porter hits grand slam as Southeast forces rematch with Hawaii in U.S. Title game

Williamsport, Pa. —Josiah Porter has been an inspiration throughout the Little League World Series. Porter suffered a debilitating accident when he was six years old, losing the sight in his right eye. It hasn’t stopped him from being a contributor for his team at the Little League World Series. In Thursday’s must win for the Southeast, Porter made even more people believers when he lifted a ball over the centerfield...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

The future of high-rises in State College may be curbed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for another high-rise student housing project in State College are being submitted, but a potential amendment could be curbing future projects in the downtown area as soon as September. A bonus in the borough currently allows high-rise residential buildings that are not owner-occupied to be built in specific portions […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gas will be just $2.85 per gallon in Saxton this Thursday, August 24. It’s part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour. The tour looks to connect Americans to the federal policies driving inflation and share solutions that can help reduce costs for Americans, especially those living […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event for veterans happening in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food drive for local veterans in the Johnstown area. The food drive will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown this Friday, Aug. 26, starting at noon. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

