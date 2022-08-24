Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State's Transportation Fair to inform students on transportation services
Penn State’s Transportation Fair will return this year on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. on the HUB-Robeson Center's lawn per the release. The fair will be held by Penn State Transportation Services in conjunction with partner organizations such as Pepsi, CATA, Penn State Bakery and more. Visitors to...
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
State College
PennDOT Explains Timing of Atherton Street Work, Upcoming Schedule
With the latest phase of PennDOT’s Atherton Street project now fully underway, many community members have questioned the timing of a road closure for a heavily traveled area in downtown State College. The reason, a PennDOT official said on Tuesday morning, is mostly due to supply chain issues and...
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College
Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location
Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
Penn State working on plan to sell alcohol in Beaver Stadium for 2022 season, sources say
Currently, alcohol sales are only permitted in enclosed suites and boxes at Beaver Stadium.
State College
College Township looking for solutions for after-dark park usage
STATE COLLEGE — Over the past two years, College Township has received increased reports of “nefarious activities” in Dalevue Park after dark. From Aug. 3, 2020, to June 13, 2022, there were at least 17 complaints made to the State College Police Department concerning activity after dark at the park, which is located near Lemont at 413 Goldfinch Lane.
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State issues statement in response to report regarding alcohol sales at home football games
Penn State is considering selling alcohol at home football games. That was the report, at least, and the University has since come out to confirm that the reporting on the matter has been straight and true. Ben Jones, who reports on the Nittany Lions, is passing on a statement from...
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Porter hits grand slam as Southeast forces rematch with Hawaii in U.S. Title game
Williamsport, Pa. —Josiah Porter has been an inspiration throughout the Little League World Series. Porter suffered a debilitating accident when he was six years old, losing the sight in his right eye. It hasn’t stopped him from being a contributor for his team at the Little League World Series. In Thursday’s must win for the Southeast, Porter made even more people believers when he lifted a ball over the centerfield...
The future of high-rises in State College may be curbed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for another high-rise student housing project in State College are being submitted, but a potential amendment could be curbing future projects in the downtown area as soon as September. A bonus in the borough currently allows high-rise residential buildings that are not owner-occupied to be built in specific portions […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
Update: Road reopened after fire activity in Cumberland County
As of shortly after 9:20 a.m., 511PA reported that the road was reopened.
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gas will be just $2.85 per gallon in Saxton this Thursday, August 24. It’s part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour. The tour looks to connect Americans to the federal policies driving inflation and share solutions that can help reduce costs for Americans, especially those living […]
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
Food distribution event for veterans happening in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food drive for local veterans in the Johnstown area. The food drive will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown this Friday, Aug. 26, starting at noon. […]
Altoona Area School District emphasizing walking safety before school year starts
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area School District is highlighting safety tips for students, parents, and drivers. The tips focus on students who walk to and from school rather than taking a bus. The new school year starts Wednesday. The district says students who live within a mile and a half of their school are […]
Comments / 0