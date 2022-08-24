Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP was able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location.
huskeradio.com
Nebraska’s Agricultural Innovation by NE Governor Pete Ricketts
Nebraska is a land of pioneers. Our state was settled by hardy homesteaders who ventured across windswept prairies in search of opportunity. While we often celebrate the grit and determination of these early Nebraskans, they deserve equal credit for their ingenuity. Their inventiveness helped transform the Great Plains into some of the most productive agricultural land in the world.
huskeradio.com
Charles W. Herbster Announces Nebraska First PAC
Charles W. Herbster, Nebraska cattleman, businessman, and former 2022 Republican candidate for Governor, has announced the formation of the Nebraska First Political Action Committee, according to a press release. Founded by Herbster, Nebraska First’s mission is to educate voters on policy issues and important legislation while promoting conservative values to make Nebraska’s Good Life Great. “A lot of people have asked me what I planned to do following the Primary Election,” commented Herbster. “While I came up short in my bid to be our next Governor, I fully intend to remain active in fighting for the traditional Christian Conservative values our state and country were founded on. During my campaign, I talked about a lot of issues and ideas that resonated with voters. With Nebraska First, we want to make sure those voters have a voice in their government. Through this organization, I, along with other like-minded conservatives, want to fight for the great ideas we talked about during and after my campaign.”
huskeradio.com
Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15
The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Action begins at 7 p.m. It’s an open bull riding, meaning anyone can enter. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16-17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.
Comments / 0