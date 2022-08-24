Charles W. Herbster, Nebraska cattleman, businessman, and former 2022 Republican candidate for Governor, has announced the formation of the Nebraska First Political Action Committee, according to a press release. Founded by Herbster, Nebraska First’s mission is to educate voters on policy issues and important legislation while promoting conservative values to make Nebraska’s Good Life Great. “A lot of people have asked me what I planned to do following the Primary Election,” commented Herbster. “While I came up short in my bid to be our next Governor, I fully intend to remain active in fighting for the traditional Christian Conservative values our state and country were founded on. During my campaign, I talked about a lot of issues and ideas that resonated with voters. With Nebraska First, we want to make sure those voters have a voice in their government. Through this organization, I, along with other like-minded conservatives, want to fight for the great ideas we talked about during and after my campaign.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO