Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton Commission meets rural water districts half way on project

A big water project is in the works for northern Barton and southern Russell counties. Mary Anne Stoskopf, secretary and treasurer for Barton County Rural Water District No. 1, and Jamie Tomlinson, manager for Russell County Rural Water District No. 3, asked the Barton County Commission for assistance funding the project at Wednesday's meeting. The commission agreed to meet the districts halfway by allocating $65,000 toward the project.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating

Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 8/25

BOOKED: Ashley Barrera-Balino, on hold for Campbell County, Wyo. BOOKED: Roberto Honeycutt on Barton County District Court warrant for Violation of a Protective Order, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Kade Delavergne on Russell County Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $50 cash only. BOOKED: Lisa Crain...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/25) At 9:01 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 130 Road in Claflin. At 9:24 a.m. an accident was reported at 300 Pawnee Avenue in Pawnee Rock. Controlled Burn. At 9:29 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries

On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
Great Bend Post

GBCF grant helps Stafford County find daycare solution

The Golden Belt Community Foundation recently announced the recipients of eight Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grants totaling just over $15,000. Stafford County Economic Development was awarded the largest of those grants at $5,000, and Stafford's Executive Director Kathleen Norman said the grant was beneficial in helping the county solidify a daycare plan.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Great Bend Post

CKCA to host cornhole tournament Sept. 1

Central Kansas Christian Academy, a nonprofit Christian school in Great Bend, announced a new cornhole tournament fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 1 that is open to the public. Teams and sponsors are still being accepted for this new event. The evening will begin with a special Family Fun Night at 5:15...
Hays Post

Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday

Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Eagle's Althouse named Kan. broadcasting 'Rising Star'

The newly-formed KAB Rising Star Award seeks to recognize young broadcasters (under the age of 40) who have made a significant impact on their stations and communities. Winners are selected based on their contributions to the industry, spirit of innovation, and community involvement. The KAB will present the Rising Star Awards at the Station Awards Dinner on Oct. 24 in Manhattan.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Road near Garfield to close for repairs Thursday

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Pawnee County Road & Bridge crews will be replacing a culvert pipe that runs under the curve at 200th Ave and F5 Roads, west of Garfield. The road will be closed to thru traffic for the day during the repair. Crews will have the new culvert in and repaired by the end of the day.
GARFIELD, KS
