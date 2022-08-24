ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balch Springs, TX

dallasexpress.com

Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car

A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water

EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
EVERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup

Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
DESOTO, TX
NBC News

Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death

A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley

Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County

*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
WSB Radio

Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters

DALLAS — Heavy rain pummeled Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Monday, flooding streets and killing at least one person, officials said. The National Weather Service said 9.19 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just 24 hours – the second highest amount ever recorded there, according to The Associated Press.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County

Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
KTEN.com

Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties

(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX

