Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car
A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
fox4news.com
25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water
EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup
Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Wanted in Fort Worth to Help Clean Litter and Debris Left After Flooding
Saturday, 8 - 11 a.m. There is no need to register and volunteers can come and go. Trash disposal information will be provided. On Thursday and Friday, supplies can be picked up at the Panther Island parking lot located off Purcey Street. On Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Than 100 Firefighters Respond to Fire at Abandoned Dallas Hotel: Officials
An abandoned hotel in Dallas is damaged after a three-alarm fire burned the upper floors on Thursday morning, official said. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were assigned to a 911 call for a structure fire at an abandoned hotel, located at 1200 West Mockingbird Lane near Stemmons Freeway. According to...
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley
Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County
*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters
DALLAS — Heavy rain pummeled Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Monday, flooding streets and killing at least one person, officials said. The National Weather Service said 9.19 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just 24 hours – the second highest amount ever recorded there, according to The Associated Press.
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
Dallas Overtaken With Flood Waters, Cars And Trucks Submerged Downtown
Flash flooding continues to threaten the area.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County
Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
KTEN.com
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties
(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas flood victim on phone with family as she was swept away
Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving through Mesquite when her car was caught up in rapidly flowing floodwaters. KXAS' Meredith Yeomans reports.Aug. 23, 2022.
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Dallas Flooding Updates: Hundreds of Flights Delayed, Canceled
After weeks of drought, heavy rainfall brought record-breaking flooding in Texas.
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
Comments / 0