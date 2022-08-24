ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Soto
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Greg Steube
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Val Demings
Person
Jared Moskowitz
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Bill Posey
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Person
Kathy Castor
Person
Scotty Moore
click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Election State#Agriculture#U S Senate#Demings#House#Republicans#Congressional
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
bulletin-news.com

A new push begins to put recreational marijuana on the Florida ballot

The legalization of marijuana for recreational use has so far never succeeded in Florida. But last week, the medicinal marijuana business Trulieve revealed a fresh petition drive and invested millions of dollars on it. To get recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot, the petition must receive at least 900,000 signatures....
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Priola faces recall effort after joining Democrats

(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is facing a recall effort just days after switching his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. Weld County residents Louisa Andersen and Jeff Sloan filed for the recall with the secretary of state’s office on Wednesday. Michael Fields of Advance Colorado Action, a conservative advocacy group, also filed for a “Recall Priola” issue committee with the office.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
WESH

RESULTS: Florida Attorney General election

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy