PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of six-hit ball, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory. Nick Castellanos homered as Philadelphia moved a season-best 17 games over .500. Bryce Harper singled and was intentionally walked twice in his second game back after missing 52 contests with a broken left thumb. The Phillies (72-55) are second in the NL wild-card standings with the franchise’s best record since 2011 when it won the last of its five straight NL East titles. Gibson (9-5) struck out nine and walked one. Sam Coonrod worked the eighth and Nick Nelson finished the six-hitter with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO