Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
ESPN
The San Diego Padres' $340M question mark: Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his long road to redemption
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a vibrant red polo and a bleak expression. He sat atop the San Diego Padres' dugout bench, with dozens of cameras and smartphones surrounding him, and spoke with both remorse and acceptance. He said he understood why kids might no longer admire him, why his own team might no longer trust him, why fans might doubt the authenticity of his prior greatness.
MLB
J-Rod, Mariners on verge of mega-extension (source)
Star outfielder Julio Rodríguez is finalizing a long-term deal with the Mariners, a source told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez on Friday. The deal, which includes player and team options, is expected to guarantee Rodríguez $210 million over 14 years and could exceed $400 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Albert Pujols milestone tracker
There are plenty of milestones on the horizon for Albert Pujols in his final season. Here’s a look at some key lists he’s ascending and how he can get there. Pujols has 693 home runs, four shy of sole possession of fourth all-time and seven shy of the exclusive 700 home run club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
'Thrilled' Hoyer sees flashes of 2014 Cubs in '22 club
CHICAGO -- Cade Horton sat in the Cubs' dugout on Thursday morning, wearing a new blue cap and Chicago's home white jersey, looking out at the old ballpark he hopes to pitch in someday. The pitching prospect was asked for his initial reaction to seeing Wrigley Field. "I can feel...
MLB
Nola tosses CG shutout on heels of Wheeler injury news
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies might have lost their ace for at least the next two weeks, but they still have Aaron Nola. Nola pitched the third shutout of his career in Thursday night’s 4-0 victory over the Reds at Citizens Bank Park to improve to a season-high 15 games over .500 at 70-55. The Phillies have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Padres for the second National League Wild Card. They have a four-game lead over the Brewers, who are chasing both teams for a Wild Card berth. Keep in mind, Philadelphia owns the tiebreaker against both San Diego and Milwaukee.
MLB
Padres hit 'hopefully rock bottom' after shutout loss
SAN DIEGO -- It all feels a bit too familiar, doesn’t it?. A year ago, the Padres found themselves in almost precisely the same situation. Presumed to be an October lock, they were suddenly clinging to a playoff spot in late August, playing like anything but a postseason team. Sure enough, their “once-in-a-century” collapse ensued.
MLB
Sánchez excels in spot start to give rotation a break
PHILADELPHIA -- Cristopher Sánchez’s contributions Wednesday will be impossible to quantify outside the six innings he pitched in a 7-5 victory over the Reds. The Phillies recalled Sánchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make a spot start, his first in the big leagues since July 15. In the past, they summoned Sánchez because of an injury or because they needed a second starter for a doubleheader. But Philadelphia handed the ball to him Wednesday because the club wanted to give everybody else in its rotation an extra day to rest to gear up for the final weeks of the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Stowers' first HR gives O's life, sparks magic walk-off
BALTIMORE -- The moment immediately after rookie outfielder Kyle Stowers hit first base, his arms went flying, his helmet almost falling off his head. His emotions, in the best possible way, got the best of him. In a backyard baseball scenario, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect had just hit the first home run of his career … with two strikes … two outs … down one … off an elite All-Star closer … in the bottom of the ninth inning.
MLB
Muñoz bests J-Ram in epic 'cat-and-mouse game'
SEATTLE -- The better at-bats to watch in Major League Baseball are those pitting the best pitchers against the best hitters. It’s an objective, albeit obvious, take. But the best at-bats in the Majors are those in which the opponents deliver on those high-stakes showdowns and the audience comes away appreciating both sides even more than they already did, regardless of the outcome of the battle.
MLB
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
MLB
1st inning proving McKenzie's greatest obstacle
SEATTLE -- It was only once Triston McKenzie got to the bullpen about 30 minutes prior to first pitch in the team’s 3-1 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday afternoon that the Guardians knew he’d be able to make his start. McKenzie woke up in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
With 'emotions in check,' Luzardo shoves vs. A's
OAKLAND -- Despite keeping his comments measured and practical upon his return to his old stomping grounds, it’s likely that Jesús Luzardo was a little more amped up for this outing than the others he’d made this season. And who could blame him? Not long ago, Luzardo...
MLB
Latest odds in MVP races -- with a long shot
AL MVP Odds: -650 First Place Votes: 37. Can we just give Judge the award already? I know that’s not how any of this works but still, I mean c’mon. The man is an unstoppable force, even with the Yankees in a free fall during the month of August. It also really speaks to how much Judge has done before this time to still be a -650 favorite. With injuries shuffling the Yankees' lineup around, teams have needed to pitch to Judge as much as they have in the past. In fact, with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, Judge has seen the third-lowest percent of pitches in the strike zone at 42% in all of Major League Baseball. 597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
MLB
Priority No. 1 for Mets: Healthy deGrom in October
It had been another night when Jacob deGrom looked like a six-inning pitching immortal, against the Rockies this time. He had allowed three hits, including one home run, struck out nine, walked one (and got squeezed when he did). This is his fifth start after being away from the Mets for more than a year. His earned run average for the time being is 2.15. deGrom is the only starting pitcher alive for whom that number actually feels high. He has struck out 46 batters in 29 1/3 innings and, as always, made it look easy.
MLB
Fedde, Meneses stepping up for young Nationals
SEATTLE -- The Nationals are in the midst of a late-August stretch in which their eyes are fixed on young players and the future. Erick Fedde and Joey Meneses are definitely not young, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t stick around and be part of what Washington is building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
MLB
Phils to activate Harper ahead of Friday's game
PHILADELPHIA -- Citizens Bank Park should be rocking Friday. Bryce Harper will be back. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Harper will be activated from the 60-day injured list before Friday night’s game against the Pirates. Harper has not played since June 25, when a Blake Snell fastball broke his left thumb in San Diego.
MLB
'Outstanding' Gomber gives Rockies food for thought
DENVER -- His Rockies were down nine runs when he entered in the second inning. But left-hander Austin Gomber pitched as if Wednesday was the start of something much better. Gomber’s 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball were the best part of the Rockies’ 16-4 loss to the Rangers at Coors Field. But his performance can’t be separated from what forced him into the game -- starter José Ureña allowing nine runs in 1 1/3 innings.
MLB
'He’s a menace': J-Ram's 20th multi-HR game keys win
SAN DIEGO -- The Guardians are MLB’s youngest team and are in the middle of a playoff race. That generally is a combination for a lot of high-stress games. So a fairly stress-free afternoon delivered by the cornerstone of the franchise is a welcome thing, indeed. Veteran third baseman...
Comments / 0