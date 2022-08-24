Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder vowed to ‘clean out’ heavyweight division while naming three dream opponents
DEONTAY WILDER vowed to 'clean out' the heavyweight division last year as he gets set for a ring comeback. Wilder, 36, will return to action after a year out when he fights Robert Helenius in New York in October. The former WBC champion has not fought since his loss to...
Kamaru Usman breaks silence on brutal Leon Edwards KO and declares he wants UFC trilogy in ‘second home’ of England
KAMARU USMAN has broken his silence on his stunning loss to Leon Edwards - vowing to fight the Brummie in England next year. The Nigerian Nightmare's dominant reign as welterweight champion came to a spectacular end at UFC 278 last weekend thanks to a Hail Mary head kick from Edwards.
Conor McGregor's long-awaited UFC comeback has been postponed once again; he won't fight until 2023
Conor McGregor won't fight in the UFC until 2023, according to a representative. UFC boss Dana White expected him to have returned already.
Fair or foul? Watch fighter KO foe split second after touching gloves
That might be the message for lightweight Cristian Baez, who failed to heed that adage in a scheduled 10-round bout against Ruben Torres on Saturday in Corona, California. The fighters were engaged in a spirited battle when, in the seventh round, Baez suffered a flash knockdown. He quickly got up and referee Thomas Taylor gave him the OK to continue.
Rose Namajunas reacts to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement: ‘There’s definitely lots of gratitude toward her’
The rivalry between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most important in the history of the UFC strawweight division, in many ways serving as a changing of the guard. Following her UFC 275 stoppage loss to Zhang Weili in June, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from the sport....
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
Luke Rockhold notifies the UFC of his official retirement
Luke Rockhold has officially notified the UFC of his intention to retire from mixed martial arts at the age of 37. At UFC 278 last weekend, Luke Rockhold gave everything he had in his war with Paulo Costa in one of the most entertaining fights in recent memory. The veteran ultimately lost the contest on the scorecards but in a general sense, he certainly earned the respect of the masses as he went out on his shield.
UFC President Dana White shuts down rumors that Colby Covington is seriously injured: “He’s ready to fight and we’re making plans for him soon”
UFC President Dana White says Colby Covington is ready to fight and that the promotion is making plans for him to compete soon. Covington (17-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal this past March at UFC 272. Just days...
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral
Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals. These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time. During the first inning of Wednesday's game...
Tyson Fury sets deadline to make £500million Oleksandr Usyk fight and promises to retire again if it is not met
TYSON FURY will fight Oleksandr Usyk if a deal can be agreed upon within the next week. If not, the Gypsy King is set to stay retired after officially hanging up his gloves following his victory over Dillian Whyte in March. Usyk called out Fury for a fight after he...
SOURCE SPORTS: Rick Ross is Offering $10M to Jake Paul’s Next Boxing Opponent
Jake Paul has had a hard time finding his next boxing opponent. After Tommy Fury was unable to compete due to immigration and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, Paul was left holding one side of a boxing card. Enter Rick Ross. Rozay will be a guest on Jake...
UFC fighter channels ‘The Undertaker,’ lands frightening tombstone piledriver finish on ‘Contender Series’ (Video)
Darrius Flowers scored a UFC contract on Week 5 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” by finishing Amiran Gogoladze just over a minute into their welterweight contest last Tues. night (Aug. 23, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Flowers was stuck in an...
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line
Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
