UFC

BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds

Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV

Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Luke Rockhold notifies the UFC of his official retirement

Luke Rockhold has officially notified the UFC of his intention to retire from mixed martial arts at the age of 37. At UFC 278 last weekend, Luke Rockhold gave everything he had in his war with Paulo Costa in one of the most entertaining fights in recent memory. The veteran ultimately lost the contest on the scorecards but in a general sense, he certainly earned the respect of the masses as he went out on his shield.
UFC
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
COMBAT SPORTS

